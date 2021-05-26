Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

No respect: Buccaneers’ Tom Brady sidesteps rematch with ex-Giants QB Eli Manning on golf course

By Mike Rosenstein
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Much like Rodney Dangerfield, Eli Manning can’t get any respect. TNT announced Wednesday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson will be joined by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and PGA Championship runner-up Bryson DeChambeau in this year’s installment of “The Match.”. However...

www.nj.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
123K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Rodney Dangerfield
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#American Football#Quarterback#Tnt#New York Giants#Giants Extra#Lfg#New England Patriots#Mvp Honors#Super Bowl Xlii#Respect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Related
NFLPewter Report

PR Roundtable: Most Challenging Game On Bucs Schedule

The PewterReport.com Roundtable features the opinions of the PR staff as it tackles a topic each week that involves the Bucs. This week’s topic: Which game on the Bucs 2021 schedule will present the biggest challenge to the team?. Scott Reynolds: Trip To L.A. Is Toughest For Tampa Bay. Table...
Tampa, FLwcn247.com

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million, meaning Tom Brady and his family will have to find some new digs. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath home was sold on Friday. The real estate firm that handled the transaction did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County. That process that can take several days. Brady has been renting the mansion since April 2020, shortly after the star quarterback signed with the Tampa Buccaneers. Jeter and his family moved out after he became a part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins in 2017.
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Curtis Riley: Signs with Bucs

Riley's signing a contract with the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Riley's accumulated 131 tackles and five interceptions over 49 career NFL appearances. He'll provide safety depth for Tampa Bay if he's able to make the roster.
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Antonio Hamilton: Joining reigning champs

Hamilton has signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports. Hamilton has appeared in 57 games over the past five seasons, registering 50 tackles and five passes defensed. He'll provide cornerback depth and likely contribute on special teams.
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs by defeating one of the NBA’s worst teams. Seth Curry scored 20 points and the Sixers improved to 48-23 with a 122-97 rout of the Magic. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Ben Simmons delivered 13 points and nine assists to help Philly end a two-game skid.
NFLNBC Sports

Buccaneers signing Antonio Hamilton after minicamp tryout

The Buccaneers have found a veteran piece to increase their depth. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton is signing a one-year deal with Tampa Bay, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus. Hamilton was one of five tryout players at the Bucs’ rookie minicamp this weekend. Hamilton was on the opposite sideline of Super Bowl...
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Patriots owner 'excited' for Tom Brady's Week 4 return

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is ready to embrace an old friend when Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium in Week 4 of the upcoming NFL season. "Excited to have him," Kraft told TMZ Sports on Friday. "He's a great guy, and he did so much for us. I love him."
NFLchatsports.com

Giants sign Kelvin Benjamin following minicamp tryout (Report)

Kelvin Benjamin is returning to the NFL and reuniting with the general manager that drafted him. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Giants have signed the veteran to a contract after he tried out at the team’s rookie minicamp on both Friday and Saturday. Dave Gettleman originally selected Benjamin in the first round of the 2014 draft when he was the general manager of the Carolina Panthers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has Very Honest Comment About Tom Brady’s 2020 Season

During the 2020 NFL season, Tom Brady proved he’s the greatest quarterback (and player) of all time by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl. In his very first season with the team, Brady led the Buccaneers to his seventh Lombardi Trophy. However, even he admitted that it was a struggle during the first half of the season.
NFLTampa Bay News Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Play NFL Kickoff Game

The next season of the NFL is several months away, and nobody knows what thrills and spills it will involve when it arrives. We do already know that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make a little bit of history, though. For the first time in the history of the franchise, the Bucs will take part in the NFL Kickoff Game when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Florida on Thursday, September 9th.
NFLlindyssports.com

Giants sign WR/TE Kelvin Benjamin, RB Corey Clement

The New York Giants announced the signings Sunday of former first-round wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and former Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement. Both veteran free agents tried out for the team at this weekend’s rookie minicamp, with Benjamin working out primarily as a tight end. Both received one-year deals.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLCBS Sports

81Kelvin Benjamin WR

Benjamin has signed with the Giants as a tight end, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Selected in the first round of the 2014 Draft as a wide receiver, the big-bodied Benjamin will switch positions in his return to the league. Benjamin scored 16 touchdowns in his first two years with the Panthers but struggled to keep his weight down and has been out of the league since 2018. If fellow offseason addition Kyle Rudolph (foot) isn't ready for Week 1, Benjamin could see increased opportunities for playing time behind enigmatic starter Evan Engram.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLtucsonpost.com

Bucs Will Have 26 in Attendance for Rookie Mini-Camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers There will be 15 rookies in the Bucs' brief mini-camp this weekend, plus six first-year players from the team's existing roster and five veterans participating on tryout contracts Scott Smith. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't have a rookie mini-camp last spring amid the surging pandemic. They will...