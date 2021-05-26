Mallorcan Ensaïmadas from Thea Habjanic

A quick follow-up to my frustration of last week. So the next day I brought home some starting fluid and a new spark plug from the store. As I was taking apart the air filter housing so I could spray starting fluid into the carburetor, I notice a loose nut under the housing that was letting it wobble. So I got down to tighten it up and when I did, I noticed a small black lever near the throttle control. Guess what, it was a choke lever, that I had completely forgot about and it is not marked or labeled as such. So before I even used the starting fluid, I just wanted to check to see if it would start with just the choke lever adjusted. Well it started on the first pull, no new spark plug or starting fluid needed. Now that is why you need a gardener's journal, so you can write down all this darn stuff that you are going to forget about. But I can still remember the theme to the Brady Bunch.