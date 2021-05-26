Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Mallorcan Ensaïmadas from Thea Habjanic

By Mark Shaw Studio
Food52
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow me on a brief regression if you will: The year is 1971 and my mother and I were visiting the town of Sóller, on the island of Mallorca—soaking up the magical mix of sun, scenery, and of course food. As we strolled through the town square, imagine my hungry young eyes locking on the hypnotic spiral pastries being prominently displayed in the local bakery window. I was undeniably transfixed. A few pesetas and a few big bites later, I was hooked on this slightly sweet, puffy cloud of goodness – no doubt I was thoroughly covered with a dusting of white confectioners sugar as well. You can keep your powdered doughnuts dear reader, you see my love affair with the Ensaïmada started early and persists to this day.

food52.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judaism#Coffee#Food Drink#Jewish#Arab#Catalan#Islam#Christianity#Mercado Little Spain#Ensaimada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesFood52

YouTube’s Favorite Abuela Shines a Light on Mallorcan Cuisine

In Mallorca, 83-year-old Maria Gibert is a local celebrity. Her YouTube channel, Recetas Mallorquinas, a lo-fi cooking show where Gibert shares traditional Mallorcan recipes from her sunny kitchen in Palma, has nearly 40,000 subscribers. She’s appeared on Spanish national television, and regularly graces the pages of the local daily, Diario de Mallorca, both as a recipe contributor and the focus of feature articles. Though Gibert's grandchildren manage her social media, she’s aware of her influencer status. “People stop me in the streets and ask to take a photo with me,” says Gibert. The self-proclaimed #AbuelaYouTuber is the island’s home-cooking grandma—and the unofficial guardian of its cuisine, which is arguably underrated.
Recipesthefreshloaf.com

The from frozen baguette results

The frozen bake took place this morning with some promising mixer results. The oven spring was excellent the crispiness perfect. The color is poor and the crumb ends could be attributed to other causes. Can anyone offer suggestions as to better color?. The tail of the tape. 1. spray with...
Lifestylescdemocratonline.com

From the freezer to fryer

A quick follow-up to my frustration of last week. So the next day I brought home some starting fluid and a new spark plug from the store. As I was taking apart the air filter housing so I could spray starting fluid into the carburetor, I notice a loose nut under the housing that was letting it wobble. So I got down to tighten it up and when I did, I noticed a small black lever near the throttle control. Guess what, it was a choke lever, that I had completely forgot about and it is not marked or labeled as such. So before I even used the starting fluid, I just wanted to check to see if it would start with just the choke lever adjusted. Well it started on the first pull, no new spark plug or starting fluid needed. Now that is why you need a gardener's journal, so you can write down all this darn stuff that you are going to forget about. But I can still remember the theme to the Brady Bunch.
Designbeastsofwar.com

From the dusty reaches of yesteryear

Bringing some life to what might have been dead lead and surprising details created by hand at true 25mm scale. Its actually interesting to have the dwarf at approx. 15mm scale and play about in trying to draw out the character put into the work. I did actually go in and try to get the eyes but they just don’t show up from how far the helmet sits.
Agriculturescoopcube.com

from producer to consumer, from beehive to bread!

Charles-Olivier Oudin has been supporting innovative companies in weekend beekeeping for 20 years. In 2010 he decided to become a saffron and honey producer with his wife. Both of them therefore settled in the heart of the medicinal plant capital Chemillé in Anjou. During 4 seasons he installed more than...
Moviescineuropa.org

From the 84 Days

In the last year, empty streets have become the norm. So it doesn’t seem too unusual when From the 84 Days, screening in Sheffield Doc/Fest’s International Competition, starts with a taxi driving through empty streets at night, taking director Philipp Hartmann from the airport to La Paz. What is unusual is that these scenes were shot in December 2019, before the words “coronavirus” and “lockdown” became ubiquitous, and before curfews and staying at home became the norm.
Davie, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

From Pandemic to Passion

This slideshow requires JavaScript. 2020 was a year for everyone to remember, and for Jessica Tabor-Launerts, it was a year of giving, dangerous challenges, and tremendous opportunity. As an Emergency Room Nurse on the front lines at one of South Florida’s busiest hospitals, you can imagine why she wanted to diversify her career going forward. Aside for her passion for helping people, Jess has always loved modifying cars for herself and her friends. You can often see Jess driving her 1000+ horsepower Twin Turbo Roush Mustang, or her 500hp modified bright red F150 around town.
MusicStereogum

Torres – “Hug From A Dinosaur”

Last month, Mackenzie Scott announced a new Torres album called Thirstier. Along with the news, she shared a lead single called “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head” — a promising first glimpse that landed amongst our favorite songs that week. Today, she’s back with another one. The latest preview...
Lifestylethetrek.co

From Inside a Prickly Shrub

My body is scrunched, warped into a pretzel-like configuration in my best attempt to stay cool in the meager shade of a prickly shrub. My back and left arm are being jabbed by the spiny ridged leaves of this savage shelter and sunlight still speckles my legs. I’ve been out on the PCT for over a month and there is little I take for granted, especially not even a bit of reprieve from the afternoon sun in the desert of Southern California.
ScienceNature.com

From the archive

Nature’s pages review a book of scientific smorgasbord from 1971 and report an account of hearing Einstein lecture in 1921. You have full access to this article via your institution. 50 Years Ago. Structural Characteristics of Materials. Edited by H. M. Finniston — The six chapters, all by different authors,...
Religionkrwg.org

Refills from a Blessed Cup

Commentary: It was hard for my dad to describe to me what he did at work when I was little. He was a mechanic in the Air Force, specializing in hydraulics for F-16s. When I asked, he would tell me about how fluids turn into pressure and how wind creates lift, conversations that floated above me but must have ended up still tucked into a corner of my mind where I listen to them now. But then, I must have given him enough blank looks to usually have him end with a gruff, "I fix planes."
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kate Middleton Was Given a Brand-New Title Today: ‘I Am Delighted’

Kate Middleton is adding another title to her resume. On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she is now Patron of The Forward Trust, an organization that empowers individuals to break the cycles of addiction or crime to move forward with their lives. The trust recently merged with one of Middleton’s other patronages, Action on Addiction.
ReligionClarke County Democrat

Seeds from the Sower

The mind has a mind of its own. Occasionally, it takes little trips and goes on interesting journeys that bring back memories from long ago. Memories that are both pleasant and painful. Memories that are both welcomed and worrisome. Memories that must have been stored there by God to help us remember His mercy and, at times, His judgment.
Religionvcyamerica.org

One Look from the Lord!

And the Lord looked upon him, and said, Go in this thy might, and thou shalt save Israel from the hand of the Midianites: have not I sent thee? (Judges 6:14) What a look was that which the Lord gave to Gideon! He looked him out of his discouragement into a holy bravery. If our look to the Lord saves us, what will not His look at us do? Lord, look on me this day and nerve me for its duties and conflicts.
EntertainmentKokomo Perspective

From the Woodlot

Oh, I want to sit on my porch and pick on my old guitar;. And just hope you’re hanging loose wherever you are;. While I sit on my porch and pick on my old guitar. – Johnny Cash. Another summer solstice is upon us; my mind heads straight to my...
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Princess Anne dazzles in form-fitting pencil skirt and the classiest of accessories

Princess Anne looked incredible on Tuesday morning as she headed to the National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, Staffordshire, to commemorate the centenary of the Wrens. Looking as stylish and as poised as ever, the Queen's daughter stunned onlookers in a fabulous navy blue pencil skirt, which she teamed with a smart jacket, black boots and a delightful silk neck-tie. With her hair piled high in a lovely bouffant style, she looked amazing for the special event.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Man Broke into a Bar

Today's joke is about a man who visited a bar he regularly drank at. However, this time, he was broke but thought he would push his luck. One day, a man who was a habitue of a bar rushed through the doors and requested them to give him three shots as fast as possible. He seemed to be out of breath and was very distraught.