Mallorcan Ensaïmadas from Thea Habjanic
Follow me on a brief regression if you will: The year is 1971 and my mother and I were visiting the town of Sóller, on the island of Mallorca—soaking up the magical mix of sun, scenery, and of course food. As we strolled through the town square, imagine my hungry young eyes locking on the hypnotic spiral pastries being prominently displayed in the local bakery window. I was undeniably transfixed. A few pesetas and a few big bites later, I was hooked on this slightly sweet, puffy cloud of goodness – no doubt I was thoroughly covered with a dusting of white confectioners sugar as well. You can keep your powdered doughnuts dear reader, you see my love affair with the Ensaïmada started early and persists to this day.food52.com