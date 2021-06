We are partnering with San Diego's Triton Charters to raffle off a private catamaran trip for up to 40 guests, so read on and enter for a chance to win. One lucky winner will receive a private charter for up to 40 guests for 2 hours valued at $1815. This prize is valid for redemption Monday-Thursday, holidays excluded. The luxury boat includes a 13 seat bar, dance floor, slide, and a tour featuring amazing views of Downtown San Diego. Outside alcohol is not allowed but drinks are available for purchase at the bar. Guests are welcome to bring their own food onboard. For those that would like to book a private charter they can follow this link for $200 savings or use the code TRITON15 for $15 off an individual ticket.