Traffic fatalities increased in Michigan during pandemic
For the first time in three years, traffic deaths have peaked according to new data from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center. The number of deaths increased by 10 percent in 2020, with 1,083 people dying from traffic fatalities. While the number of deaths spiked, injuries, crashes, and serious injuries have declined last year. The number of injuries is down 19 percent, crashes are down 22 percent, and serious injuries are down 3 percent.www.wnem.com