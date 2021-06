President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan, one of the backbones of his fiscal year 2022 budget, promises over $2 trillion to the U.S. infrastructure and economy. Amid the myriad programs, a relatively small line item in Biden’s budget could do more to house the country’s most vulnerable citizens than any government policy since before Ronald Reagan was president. The $30B allocated to the Housing Choice Vouchers program and $40B allocated to public housing would be a godsend to housing authorities across the country — if it survives Congress, where the budget’s price tag and the funding necessary to meet it have been hotly debated.