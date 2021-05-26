20 Vancouver Area Beaches to Visit This Summer

As this city is alongside the Strait of Georgia, Fraser River, and so many water bodies, fishes and shellfish have forever been a staple diet for the locals. The catch is always within arm’s reach here, and since the coastal condition is being ameliorated by the efforts of The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup program, there is not a lot to think of now, before eating a sushi dinner or raw oyster. This article covers some great eateries of Vancouver serving the best seafood. This may not be so informative to a local, but for a tourist, it’s a chance not to skip the essential flavors of this city. Stay with us and know more about the best seafood restaurants in Vancouver, Canada, because you wouldn’t have the same taste anywhere outside.