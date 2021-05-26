20 Vancouver Area Beaches to Visit This Summer

This is part 3 of our series on BC-based aquatech companies for World Oceans Day. Read part 2: This.Fish is digitizing your seafood. Like This.Fish, who were featured in part 2 of this series, Poseidon Ocean Systems, was a recipient of $150,000 in InnovateBC’s Aquaculture Innovation Awards. Poseidon is based in Campbell River, a city on the East coast of Vancouver Island overlooking Discovery Passage, a strait that separates Vancouver Island from the Discovery Islands. If you wish to travel, say, from This.Fish’s outpost in the Vancouver neighborhood of Gastown to Poseidon’s Campbell River home, Google Maps suggests heading across the Lions Gate Bridge, boarding a ferry in West Vancouver, departing the ferry when it docks at the Vancouver Island city of Nanaimo then driving north along Highway 19.