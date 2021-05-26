Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

National Security This Week with Charly Salonius-Pasternak, 5-26-21 (Finnish, EU, NATO Defense Policies)

By Staff
kymnradio.net
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleHost Jon Olson talks with Charly Salonius-Pasternak with the Finnish Institute of International Affairs about Finnish, EU, and NATO defense policies.

kymnradio.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Nato#National Security#Finnish#Eu#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
PoliticsKait 8

China denounces NATO statement, defends defense policy

BEIJING (AP) — China is denouncing a statement from NATO declaring it a “constant security challenge,” saying it is a force for peace but will defend itself if felt threatened. The Chinese mission to the European Union said in a news release Tuesday that the NATO statement was a “slander...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NATO members agree to new cyber defense policy

The United States and other North Atlantic Treaty Organization nations endorsed a new cyber defense policy Monday as part of the NATO summit in Brussels. “Reaffirming NATO’s defensive mandate, the Alliance is determined to employ the full range of capabilities at all times to actively deter, defend against, and counter the full spectrum of cyber threats, including those conducted as part of hybrid campaigns, in accordance with international law,” the Brussels Summit Communique released by NATO Monday read.
Politicsunesco.org

New EU Council Conclusions support cultural heritage protection in crises as an integral part of the EU’s Foreign and Security Policy

The Conclusions support the promotion and protection of both tangible and intangible cultural heritage throughout all phases of conflicts and crises to protect identities and build community resilience. They stress the importance of placing local communities’ needs and participation at the centre of efforts, and of adopting the EU’s value-based approaches that are inclusive, equal and non-discriminatory.
Environmentjurist.org

EU Parliament officially endorses European Green Deal

The European Parliament on Thursday officially endorsed the Climate Law (also known as the European Green Deal), with member states voting 442-203 to transform the legislation’s political commitment into a legal one. The law “gives European citizens and businesses the legal certainty and predictability they need to plan for the...
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

EU, U.S. Partner on Malware, Cybersecurity Defense

Last week, the world’s major democratic governments took steps to coordinate cybersecurity defenses, with the European Union and the United States launching an initiative to combat ransomware, which has become an increasingly critical national security issue. The stated goals of the partnership highlight law enforcement action, raising public awareness on...
Politicsme-confidential.com

Kuwait to host Gulf-EU lawmakers’ summit soon

Kuwait will “soon” host talks between lawmakers in the Arab Gulf and their counterparts in the European Union, a speaker of the Kuwaiti legislature has said, state-run news agency KANU reported. Marzouq Al-Ghanem, the agency said, made the announcement while visiting Wednesday Brussels where he met with the European Parliament...
EuropeAsbarez News

European Foreign Ministers Visit Armenia, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—The foreign ministers of Austria, Lithuania and Romania met with Azerbaijan’s and Armenia’s leaders on Friday during a joint tour of the three South Caucasus states aimed at exploring the European Union’s stronger presence in the region. The ministers arrived in Yerevan after holding talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham...
Politicseuropeanwesternbalkans.com

European Parliament expresses support for BiH’s sovereignty, calls for reforms

BRUSSELS – In a report adopted on Thursday, Parliament welcomed Bosnia and Herzegovina’s commitment to advancing on its EU path, but demands further substantial reforms. Reacting to the 2019-2020 Commission reports on Bosnia and Herzegovina, MEPs called on the European Council to continue backing Bosnia and Herzegovina’s European perspective, “including sending a positive political message on the granting of candidate status”, Parliament’s press release reads.
EuropeBaltic Times

Estonia to hold high-level meeting on cyber security in UNSC

TALLINN - As part of its rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council, Estonia will hold the first-ever formal meeting on cyber security on Tuesday, June 29. The sitting will be chaired by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and the Security Council will be briefed by the UN Deputy Secretary General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu.
Worldarmynow.net

NATO strengthens its partnership with Mauritania

NATO and Mauritania are further developing their long-standing partnership, by widening the scope of their political dialogue and practical cooperation. NATO civil and military officials have just completed a trip to Mauritania, where they discussed opportunities for potential additional advice, training and capacity building activities in support to Mauritanian national defence and security structures and institutions.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Just Threatened to Attack the Royal Navy (That Means a War with NATO)

Russia has a very blunt message for the Royal Navy – as well as any nation that might “violate” its borders – next time it won’t stop at warning shots. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Thursday that his country won’t hesitate to fire on any warship or plane that crosses into Russian territorial waters or airspace.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

U.S.-EU-Canada: Joint Statement on Venezuela

The following statement was released by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, and Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau. Begin text:. We remain deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis in Venezuela and its regional and global impact.
Economylexingtoninstitute.org

How Misguided Antitrust Concerns Pose A Threat To The Nation’s Security And Health (From The National Interest)

Mergers and acquisitions will continue to be an important tool for defense and aerospace companies in accelerating change, improving their performance, reducing costs, and providing the rapid innovation demanded by the Pentagon. Mergers and acquisitions may be particularly significant is in bringing unique products to bear on critical defense problems. The acquisition of small and mid-sized companies) by larger firms is an important way of providing them with the access to customers, financial and human resources, and management support required to enter and survive in the defense market. Over the past several years, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has pursued several misguided antitrust investigations and suits. A current case is that of biotech company Illuminata’s proposal to re-acquire Grail, the inventor of an advanced cancer screening test. The recurring theme in these actions is the need to reign in corporations based on size or market presence. There is a real danger in allowing the FTC to set the kinds of limits on vertical mergers that it is seeking in the case of Illumina and Grail. Not only could this impair the ability of the medical system to detect cancers more easily, but it could also set a dangerous precedent for vertical mergers in the defense, aerospace, and other sectors. I have written on the danger posed by FTC overreach to the Nation’s security and health here.
Small Businesscrowell.com

Fastest 5 Minutes: National Security, Mandatory Disclosures, Small Business (June 15)

This week's episode covers a new White House National Security Study Memorandum on countering corruption, a DOD Instruction on Mandatory Disclosures, and a DOJ settlement involving small business subcontract reports, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.