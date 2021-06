(Fort Dodge, IA) — Authorities say a 39-year-old Carroll man has been arrested for a police pursuit that crossed several counties Friday. Nickolas Down was taken into custody when the chase ended near Fort Dodge. The Iowa State Patrol executed a pit maneuver to stop him. The Patrol says the chase starting in Carroll County and reached speeds of around 100 miles an hour. Deputies from Carroll, Calhoun, and Webster counties joined the Iowa State Patrol in the chase. Downs was wanted on a Carroll County warrant for domestic abuse and contempt of court. Charges connected to the chase are pending.