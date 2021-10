On September 9, two gymnast a part of the Shawnee Mission East gymnastics team competed against seven other high schools in Kansas. Junior Caroline Gorman tied for fifth on vault, placed fourth on bars, and sixth in all around. Unfortunately, because only two of the gymnasts were able to compete, Shawnee Mission East was not able to place as a team. The teams next meet is on Saturday, September 11 at Shawnee Mission Northwest where they hope to be able to qualify as a team.

