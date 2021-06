Because Dabo, and his staff do three things most other schools don’t... first, we don’t offer any high school sophomores, second, we are not influenced by ratings., and third, we check the recruit out as far as attitude is concerned. As a rule, we make 50+/- offers a year. The next closest school makes 100, and some make as much as 200+. So, saying you have a Clemson offer is prestigious. I am starting to believe that there are some recruits out there, who have already made up their mind where they are going, show interest in Clemson, and visit, just so they can say they got a Clemson offer. That being said, I no longer get excited when I read that “Clemson makes top five.” The top five are usually Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, Oklahoma, etc.