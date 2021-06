YTD - 9-23 -29.80 Units(Playoffs) YTD - 218-190-5 +37.41 Units(regular season) Work and family have had me so busy the last few days that I haven't been able to post here. Two huge games tonight where the home teams need a win to get back in the series. Vegas dominated the 2nd and 3rd periods of Game 2 only to lose in OT. They can't afford to go down 3-0 in the series tonight. The 8 day layoff showed in Game 1 for Winnipeg and I can't see the Jets having a start in Game 2 they way they did in Game 1. The Habs played 7 games in 12 days(Round 1) and it will be interesting to see how their legs are as this series goes on.