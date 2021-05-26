Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ephrata, WA

Cougar Caught in Ephrata Homeowner’s Kitchen [VIDEO]

By Patti Banner
Posted by 
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Ephrata homeowner got a scary surprise Tuesday when a cougar roaming the neighborhood wandered into the home. You can watch video of officials chasing the cougar, courtesy of our news partners at KREM 2. Officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shot the animal with a tranquilizer...

keyw.com
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
City
Ephrata, WA
Ephrata, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Ephrata, WA
Pets & Animals
City
Cougar, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Sink#Big Cat#Home Video#Ephrata Homeowner#Kapp Kvew#Krem#Video#Sleep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Washington StatePosted by
98.3 The KEY

Bait the Hook, Drop the Line, Here Comes Free WA Fishing Weekend

Bait that hook, drop that line and lets troll a while, because if it's free, it's me. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is casting out a reminder for area anglers. We are on the cusp of a 'Free Fishing Weekend', officially beginning tomorrow, Saturday June 12, 2021 and concluding Sunday June 13, 2021, when fishing licenses are not required of anyone to fish in Washington.
Pasco, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

American Rocketry Challenge Finals Launch Sunday in Pasco

The National Finals of the 2021 American Rocketry Challenge, the world’s largest rocket contest with nearly 5,000 students nationwide competing each year, will blast off in Pasco this Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The contest gives middle and high school students the opportunity to design, build and launch model rockets and hands-on experience solving engineering problems.
Pasco, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

She Should be Easy to Spot–Missing Horse Sought in Pasco

Franklin County Deputies, as well as other law enforcement officials, continue to keep their eyes open for this beautiful horse. According to the Sheriff's Department, this three-year-old Arabian Quarter horse, who goes by the name of Chocolate, freed herself from her corral in the Clark Addition area of Pasco. Clark...
TrafficPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Driver Claims To Be Blind After Plowing Into Kennewick Safeway

A driver in Kennewick slammed into the Safeway on George Washington Way yesterday morning at about 8 AM. The driver after the accident claims to be legally blind and Kennewick Police are investigating the incident. Luckily no one was hurt according to reports from the Kennewick Police Department. KPD posted...
Pasco, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Pasco Police Finally Catch Retail Thief After Several Attempts

Pasco Police proving again that crime doesn't pay as they finally nabbed a suspect that's been on the loose for a while. The crimes centered on several thefts that included power equipment from Lowes and other big-box retailers. Pasco and Kennewick Police both had been searching for the suspect since they originally posted on April 26th.
Yakima, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Yakima Swimmers Offered Summer Transportation to & From Pools

The last step to summer was completed with the City of Yakima making it easier for pool enthusiasts to get to and from the local bodies of water safely. Starting June 10th, anyone who wants to swim at the Lions Pool, Franklin Pool, or the YMCA Rotary Aquatic Center can obtain a Yakima Transit bus pass. The pass will allow swimmers transportation to and from the pools.
Yakima, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Captain Crab and Ramen Brings Yakima All the Vitamin Sea You Need

Are you in the mood for a really good meal? Captain Crab and Ramen is this week's Foodie Friday's with Sarah J powered by Coca-Cola of Yakima and Tri-Cities!. Baby, this place is more than just ramen, this is an experience, with choices. Have you ever tried a boil? Captain Crab and Ramen specializes in levels of boils, brought your table including your basic shrimp on the shell, clams, corn and such all the way up to King and Snow Crab legs mixed in with your sausage, pacific mussels and more!
Walla Walla, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Not All Campgrounds Open This Weekend, Check First Here

If you're heading to the mountains for some Memorial Day weekend fun, you might want to check to see if your favorite campground is open first.Lots of areas will be accessible, but not all campgrounds are open, according to a post from the US Forest Service (below). Not all of it has to do with covid -19 either. The late-season snow has some roads, trails, and campgrounds unfit for this weekend. Check out the Facebook post below from the city of Walla Walla. There's a list of open campgrounds and closed campgrounds. Additionally, I've shared a link from the Washington State Parks Department. They state that about 55 group camps in 52 state parks have reopened. The remaining group camps will open at the time they normally open for the season. That's good news! There are also plenty of day use shelters. But not all of those are open either.
PetsPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Wet Nose Wednesday: Say Hello to Elliot! Up For Adoption!

It's another Wet Nose Wednesday with our friends from Pet Overpopulation Prevention with another feline up for adoption. He is a sweet, shy boy who will need some time to adjust but is so worth it! Once he settles in, he is very appreciative of the attention and loves to have his back rubbed. He has started to play more with toys, and loves to sleep on his foster mom!
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Man With Knife Shuts Down Kennewick Ranch and Home

A suspect is under arrest this morning after an early morning take-down at Ranch and Home in Kennewick. According to reports from the Kennewick Police Department, a man with a knife caused Ranch and Home not to open this morning at its usual time. Police were called to the store...
Yakima, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

6 Secrets Only Yakima Valley-ians Know

There are many hidden secrets of the Yakima Valley locked up within the annals of locals' minds. The first secret that only people from here know is how to pronounce the names of certain cities. You learn about those right away when you move here or when you visit. For example, you will learn how to say the town name, Naches (natt-cheese) or Yakima "Yakkem-muh".
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Body Uncovered in Moses Lake Wednesday Morning [VIDEO]

The Grant County Sheriff's Department reports a body was discovered Wednesday morning in Moses lake. Grant County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Kyle Foreman has the details. A motorist discovered the deceased male on the sidewalk at about 4:30 this morning on Airway Drive near Cochran Road. A Major Crimes Unit is...