Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean County, NJ

Primary Election Gives Preview Of November Race

By Chris Lundy
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34sakW_0aC3nJFV00
(Photo by Micromedia Publications)

TOMS RIVER – A primary election on June 8 will determine who will be on the ballot in November.

Locally, this is a ward election. The town is run by a mayor and a seven-member council. The town is broken up into four wards. Each ward has a council member. The other three (at-large) council members and the mayor can be from any area of town.

A primary is done every year to determine who will represent their party in the general election in November.

Two slates of Republicans are challenging each other. One is the Regular Republican Organization of Ocean County. The other is Make New Jersey Great Again.

The Democrats are all on the Official Regular Democrat Organization party line. They are running unopposed.

The make up of the governing body is currently five Republicans and two Democrats with a Republican mayor. If the Republicans sweep the November election, it means that the entire governing body will be Republican. If Democrats sweep, then they win a majority on the council.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47buUm_0aC3nJFV00
This map shows the four wards, color coded. The shore area is Ward 1, then the numbers go up in a counter-clockwise direction. (Image courtesy Toms River)

Council seats are four years.

In Ward 1, Councilwoman Maria Maruca (Regular Republican Organization of Ocean County) is being challenged by Justin Lamb (Make New Jersey Great Again) for the Republican nod.

Board of Education member Michele Williams will represent the Democrats. In 2019, she ran for an at-large council spot. She garnered 9,391 votes, but did not win the spot.

In 2017, Maruca also competed with Lamb for the right to represent the GOP. She won 920-550 votes.

She was an incumbent in November of 2017 and defended her seat with 3,221 votes against Anthony Colucci, who received 2,928 votes.

In Ward 2, Councilman Daniel Rodrick (Make New Jersey Great Again) is being challenged by Jason Crispin (Regular Republican Organization of Ocean County).

Jeff J. Horn will represent the Democrats.

In 2017, Rodrick won his seat with 3,891 votes, besting incumbent Kevin Geoghegan’s 3,219 votes. (Geoghegan later ran for a council-at-large spot and won, so they are both on the council currently.) Rodrick was a Democrat when he ran in 2017, but switched back to Republican, a designation he had been in the past.

In Ward 3, James J. Quinlisk (Regular Republican Organization of Ocean County) is running against Grace Piscopo (Make New Jersey Great Again).

Karin Sage will represent the Democrats. In 2019, she ran for an at-large council spot. She garnered 9,240 votes, but did not win the spot.

Democrat Councilwoman Laurie Huryk, the Ward 3 council representative, chose not to run for re-election.

In 2017, Huryk won the spot with 2,630 votes over 2,551 from Republican Louis Gallipoli.

In Ward 4, David J. Ciccozzi (Regular Republican Organization of Ocean County) is running against John J. Loiacono (Make New Jersey Great Again).

Councilman Terrance Turnbach will represent the Democrats.

In 2017, Turnbach won the seat with 2,822 votes, besting incumbent Republican Alfonso Manforti, who received 2,685 votes.

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Government
Ocean County, NJ
Elections
County
Ocean County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Primary Election#Republican Primary#November#Republicans#Board Of Education#Gop#Ward#Re Election#Council Seats#Democrats Sweep#Mayor#Council Members#Incumbent Kevin Geoghegan#Councilman Daniel Rodrick#Councilwoman Maria Maruca#Toms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Murphy, Ciattarelli To Face Off In November

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy will be challenged by former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, according to early results of the primary election. A primary is held to determine which candidate will represent a party in the general election in November. Murphy, the incumbent Democrat, has been governor since 2018. Since he...
Manchester Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Non-Residents Angry Over Marijuana Ordinance

MANCHESTER – Township officials will soon be introducing an ordinance that would ban the sale and growth of cannabis in the township. During a recent council meeting, they received some hostility and even accusations from non-residents concerning the matter. The state gave municipalities an August 22 deadline to determine if...
Jackson, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Zoning Issues, Gas Prices Cause Concern

JACKSON – Zoning violations and increased utility costs dominated a recent Township Council meeting. The Council voted to unanimously introduce an ordinance authorizing a lease agreement between Jackson and the Jackson Racing Association. Both ordinances will have a public hearing during the Council’s June 15 meeting. Township officials approved an...
Howell, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Howell Takes Step Toward Cannabis Ban

HOWELL – The township has taken its first steps to banning marijuana businesses from operating in the town. At the most recent Township Council meeting, the members introduced an ordinance that would prohibit “the operation of any class of cannabis business.”. Deputy Mayor Thomas Russo, Councilman John Bonevich, Councilwoman Pamela...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Rain Garden In The Works In Manchester

MANCHESTER – A Boy Scout and the Township Environmental Commission are promising a rain garden for the township pending the necessary approvals. Environmental Commission Chair Rory Wells said during a recent Commission meeting that Boy Scout Michael Hudak, 17, had the diagrams and designs for a rain garden to be located at the township branch of the Ocean County Library.
Jackson, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson Police Bid Goodbye To Retiring Sergeant

JACKSON – Friends, family and members of the township police department gathered at police headquarters for a walk out ceremony to bid goodbye to Sgt. Frank Cipully badge #196 as he started his retirement. Cipully was hired in October 1995 and graduated from the 192nd Municipal Class at the New...
Manchester Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Committee To Reexamine Master Plan

MANCHESTER – Councilman Sam Fusaro announced the restart of the township’s master plan review committee during a recent council meeting. A Master Plan is the long-term vision for the development of a town. It details what the town leaders want to see on parcels of land, how traffic should flow, and other items.