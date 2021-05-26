Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Meet the Minneapolis City Council Candidate: Haji Yussuf

By Solomon Gustavo
MinnPost
MinnPost
 15 days ago
MinnPost will be regularly publishing profiles of candidates running for Minneapolis City Council. Up today: Haji Yussuf, running for the open seat representing Ward 9. Also in the Ward 9 race so far: Rita Ortega, Jason Chavez, Carmen Means, Mickey Moore, and AJ Flowers. City Council candidate Haji Yussuf was...

MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Many police departments in Greater Minnesota don’t have body cameras. A legislative proposal looks to change that.

In autumn of 2020, the International Falls Police Department tested officer-worn cameras for about six weeks but ultimately chose not to keep them. It’s not that the department didn’t like what it saw. Captain Mike Kostiuk said the cameras were “obviously a great tool that we’d love to have” for a department that wants to become “a little more forward thinking” and take advantage of new technologies.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Jury selection for Thao-Lane-Kueng trial to being March 8, 2022

Next spring. KARE’s Alexandra Simon reports: “Exactly one year after jury selection began in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the same process will begin for the three other former officers charged in George Floyd’s murder. According to a scheduling order filed in Hennepin County Court, jury selection for the combined trial of Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng will begin at 9 a.m. on March 8, 2022.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Three more Minnesota law enforcement agencies withdraw from federal fugitive task force over body cameras

Mara H. Gottfried writes for the Pioneer Press: “Another three local law enforcement departments said Tuesday they will withdraw from a federal fugitive task force in Minnesota until their officers are able to wear body cameras. The Minnesota Department of Corrections, which had one full-time officer assigned, and Anoka and Hennepin County sheriff’s offices, each with one deputy, will suspend participation in the U.S. Marshals Service North Star Fugitive Task Force. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher announced Monday that he pulled five deputies from the task force until the body camera issue is resolved. Two task force members — Ramsey and Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies — fatally shot Winston Boogie Smith Jr., of St. Paul, while trying to arrest him on a Ramsey County weapons warrant in Minneapolis on Thursday.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

UnitedHealthcare delays plans to deny payments for some ER visits

Next time you have an emergency, just call your insurance company during regular business hours before heading to the ER. The New York Times’ Reed Abelson reports (via the Star Tribune): “Just days after UnitedHealthcare announced that it would stop paying for emergency room hospital visits that it deemed nonurgent, the company faced mounting opposition and said Thursday it would delay the policy shift until the pandemic had ended. … Under the new policy, which was to go into effect next month, UnitedHealthcare, the giant insurer, had planned to scrutinize the medical records of its customers’ visits to emergency departments to determine if it should cover those hospital bills. But in the last week, several major hospital and doctor groups demanded that United abandon the policy.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Minneapolis crews attempt to open George Floyd Square for vehicle traffic a second time

Still closed. The Star Tribune’s Susan Du and Tim Harlow report: “Minneapolis city crews returned to George Floyd Square early Tuesday to remove makeshift barriers blocking streets, the second attempt in less than a week to open the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue to traffic. … Crews moved in with front-end loaders and brooms just before 5 a.m. to move ‘debris and trash piles’ out of the way, said city representatives. They were on scene for about half an hour. … The workers did not disturb the pop-up gardens and memorial artifacts scattered throughout the intersection. As of noon, three sides of the square were mostly reopened, with the exception of the large fist sculptures standing in the middle of the street, a few cars wedged horizontally and small traffic signs repurposed as roadblocks.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Hundreds protest Line 3 project in northern Minnesota

Dave Kolpack writes for the Associated Press: “Hundreds of protesters vowing to do whatever it takes to stop a Canadian-based company’s push to replace an aging pipeline blocked a pump station Monday in northern Minnesota, with some people chaining themselves to construction equipment before police began making arrests. … By evening, at least 30 people were arrested by state police and sheriff’s officers, but the number “is growing rapidly,” Ashley Fairbanks, a spokeswoman for Treaty People Gathering, told The Associated Press. … Protesters said the Treaty People Gathering was the largest show of resistance yet to the project.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Same old policies won’t move Minnesota’s economy forward

As Minnesota policymakers determine the state’s direction for the next two years they’d be wise to revisit Burl Gilyard’s story, “New report touts importance of immigrants to Minnesota’s economy.” Based on a report from the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Foundation, one fact in the report should send chills down the spine of every Minnesotan.
PoliticsPosted by
MinnPost

Minnesotans deserve transparency, clean water, and a healthy environment

The private nature of current budget negotiations creates a dangerous dynamic: When critical conversations are held behind closed doors, it enables far-right Republican senators to hold up broadly supported, needed, mainstream legislation. Just as we began to emerge from the pandemic, the Minnesota Legislature adjourned on May 17 with no...
PoliticsPosted by
MinnPost

Where things stand at the Minnesota Legislature, one week out from a special session

Deadlines have not been kind to the 2021 Minnesota Legislature. Or maybe it’s that the 2021 Minnesota Legislature hasn’t been kind to deadlines. On the day it convened back in January, all 201 members knew the regular session would end on May 17. They also knew they were supposed to pass a two-year budget by that day so it would be ready to implement when the existing budget expires at midnight on June 30.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

National Weather Service extends heat advisory for Twin Cities

This from WCCO-TV, “Minnesota’s hot streak continues Sunday, and there’s no relief in sight. The National Weather Service has just extended the head advisory already in effect in the Twin Cities for another few days this week. The Twin Cities will see a high of 93 degrees, with dew points in the low 60s. It will be similarly warm across the state. … Temperatures will likely stay in the 90s throughout the week, and dew points are expected to keep climbing.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Bipartisan PPP agreement at the Capitol offers hope to Minnesota’s small businesses

You’ve heard it before, but there is no denying the past year was unprecedented. Unpredictability plagued Minnesota businesses across industries and sectors as we navigated and adapted to overcome an international pandemic that impacted just about every aspect of daily life. Retailers, convenience stores and other essential businesses faced even more complicated challenges as many of us could not go remote, figuring out how to keep our frontline workers and customers safe.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
MinnPost

The Twin Cities’ most prolific journalist is really ready for the pandemic to be over

Before the pandemic reduced journalism to an unsatisfying mix of Zoom conference calls and unreturned messages, Jane McClure claimed with pride that she knew the location of every uncomfortable chair in the city of St. Paul. That’s what happens when you cover as many public meetings over almost four decades as McClure has, churning out stories for Twin Cities community newspapers like The Villager of Highland Park and the Midway Como Frogtown Monitor.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Prosecutors seeking 30-year sentence for Chauvin; defense asks for probation

The Associated Press’ Amy S. Forliti writes: “Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in George Floyd’s death, but a defense attorney is asking that Derek Chauvin be sentenced to probation and time already served, according to court documents filed Wednesday. Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced June 25 following his conviction on murder and manslaughter charges. Judge Peter Cahill previously ruled there were aggravating factors in Floyd’s death. That gives him the discretion to sentence Chauvin above the range recommended by state guidelines, which top out at 15 years. … Defense attorney Eric Nelson cited Chauvin’s age, lack of a criminal record, and support from family and friends in requesting a sentence of probation and time served. He said Chauvin, 45, was the product of a ‘broken’ system.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Minneapolis clears parts of George Floyd Square

Changes at 38th and Chicago. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh and Susan Du report: “City crews on Thursday removed vehicle barriers and portions of the sprawling memorial at the south Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd was killed by police more than a year ago. … At a news conference later Thursday, Mayor Jacob Frey said the ‘phased reconnection’ of 38th and Chicago Avenue with the rest of the city wasn’t complete, and he declined to say when he thought traffic would move through there again. … ‘I acknowledge that it will be a bit touch and go and difficult over the next several days,’ Frey said.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Funding for four Minnesota transportation projects included in Biden budget

Boost mobile. The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports: “Biden has set aside $2.5 billion for some 25 public transportation projects nationwide, including four in Minnesota. The president’s proposed budget recommends that the Gold Line bus-rapid transit project receive $100 million of $239 million expected from the federal government. The $532 million Gold Line, which would connect Union Depot in St. Paul with Woodbury, received a ‘medium-high’ rating from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA)…. However, the FTA has placed the proposed Bottineau Blue Line light-rail extension ‘under review,’ with its federal funding ‘to be determined.’ The project remains in the FTA’s funding queue, but its status is unclear.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

U.S. Marshals Service: Man killed during attempted arrest in Minneapolis

For the Star Tribune, Libor Jany, Alex Chhith and Paul Walsh write. : “Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man during an attempted arrest Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood, sources said. The U.S. Marshals Service said members of its task force had closed in on the man, suspected of being a felon in possession of a gun. The suspect, who was in a parked car, ‘failed to comply and produced a handgun, resulting in task force members firing upon the subject,’ the agency said in its statement. … Minneapolis police played no role. The warrant for the man’s arrest was issued in Minnesota, said Marshals Service spokeswoman Nikki Credic-Barrett. It was not clear if the warrant had any relation to a law enforcement scanner report that the man was a suspect in a murder, possibly in another state.”