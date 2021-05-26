Meet the Minneapolis City Council Candidate: Haji Yussuf

For the Star Tribune, Libor Jany, Alex Chhith and Paul Walsh write. : “Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man during an attempted arrest Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood, sources said. The U.S. Marshals Service said members of its task force had closed in on the man, suspected of being a felon in possession of a gun. The suspect, who was in a parked car, ‘failed to comply and produced a handgun, resulting in task force members firing upon the subject,’ the agency said in its statement. … Minneapolis police played no role. The warrant for the man’s arrest was issued in Minnesota, said Marshals Service spokeswoman Nikki Credic-Barrett. It was not clear if the warrant had any relation to a law enforcement scanner report that the man was a suspect in a murder, possibly in another state.”