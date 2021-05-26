How Invincible Is Different From The Comics

Amazon Prime's "Invincible" is pretty faithful to its source material. Physically, most of the series' superpowered characters look similar to their comic book counterparts, and their powers remain relatively unchanged. Story beats have also ended up making the jump intact: In the comics, young Mark Grayson learns of his Viltrumite heritage from his father just as he does on the show. In fact, the scene in which we first witness his powers manifest in the TV series — when he unintentionally hurls a garbage bag into the clouds — unfolds identically in 2003's "Invincible" #1.