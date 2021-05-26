Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

VFW Post 1913 hosting two Memorial Day services again Monday

By Adam May
whopam.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVFW Post 1913 will be back to hosting two Memorial Day services Monday, though the schedule is different than what the community has become accustomed to over the years. The ceremony at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West will be first at 7 a.m. and Post Commander John Brame says that will be followed at 10 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery—with Kentucky Director of Veterans Services Alvin Duncan to be the featured speaker at both places.

whopam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Riverside Cemetery#Cemeteries#Pandemic#Vfw Post 1913#Veterans Services#The Vfw Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Greensburg, KSkiowacountysignal.com

Fairview Cemetery continues 25-plus year tradition of Memorial Day Services

Terry Welch, St John Vietnam Navy Veteran, has been in charge of planning the Memorial Day service at Fairview Cemetery in St. John for about the last 25 years. He said he does not remember exactly how many years, but he knows it has been a long time. Welch said, “I do this every year to memorialize people I know who have been killed in war, men and women.” He knew several of those honored at the ritual on a personal level, including his father who, though not killed in war, was also a veteran.
Britt, IAGlobe Gazette

Britt VFW Auxiliary Dean Welsh Post 4370 will meet on June 21

The Britt VFW Auxiliary Dean Welsh Post 4370 will meet at the Britt Veteran's Building at 1:30 p.m. on June 21. Members are asked to bring their care package items. A light lunch will be provided following the meeting. Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be...
Jefferson City, MOKOMU

Post 5 hosts flag retirement ceremony on Flag Day

JEFFERSON CITY - The American Legion Post 5 hosted a retirement flag ceremony in honor of Flag Day Monday afternoon. This event is part of the groups mission to "support unity and respect for our flag." “This is our opportunity to honor the symbol of our nation and the men...
New York City, NYnorwoodnews.org

Woodlawn Welcomes Vets for Memorial Day Service

Over a year into the pandemic, the 2021 Memorial Day service at Woodlawn Cemetery was almost a return to normalcy with Mitch Rose, president and CEO of the cemetery, saying this year, he “called in the marines.”. For the first time, the New York City Department of Veteran Services (DVS)...
PoliticsAddison Independent

Doris Severy memorial service

Do you value local news? Please consider supporting us. 1) Read the paper. Pick up a copy at your favorite newsstand for the fastest access to our print edition OR become a subscriber and get the paper mailed straight to your door (as well as unlimited access to our online edition).
Politicscopiahmonitor.com

Memorial Day service held in Hazlehurst

It was a beautiful Memorial Day morning on the Copiah County Courthouse lawn to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Guests of the Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce who participated in the service include: national anthem by Tonya Mathews, Memorial Day tribute by Chief Master Sergeant Stacy Gilman, presentation of wreath by Chief of Police Darion Murray , and “Taps” by William Teasley.
Conroe, TXHouston Chronicle

Conroe VFW Post commemorates 3 events in ceremony

Conroe’s VFW Post 4709 commemorated three historic events in American history in one moving ceremony Monday evening. Veterans, their family members, members of the Marine Corps League Eastex Detachment and members from the Montgomery County Veteran’s Memorial Commission all gathered at the Post in Conroe to recognize Flag Day, the anniversary of D-Day and the birthday of the U.S. Army.
Creston, IACreston News Advertiser

VFW commemorates Flag Day with ceremony at Elk’s Lodge

Like every June 14, Monday was Flag Day in the United States. The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1797, held a ceremony at the Elks Lodge to honor the flag, its rich history and the patriots who’ve fought for it. Cub Scout Pack 0129 was also there to learn from the veterans and express their gratitude to the veterans.
Festivalhsd.k12.or.us

Liberty Student Hosts Memorial Day Program

Usually, Washington County hosts a Memorial day event at the Veterans gateway near the Hillsboro Airport, however this year, it was canceled again due to COVID-19. As part of his Boy Scout Eagle Project, Liberty High senior Timmy Rush organized an event with Troop 855 at American Legion Post 6 parking lot on Monday, May 31, featuring Veteran speakers, music from Liberty High School's choir and band programs, and more! Well done Timmy, you make us all, Proud to Be, HSD! Scroll down to see video and photos below...
Bemidji, MNlptv.org

Bemidji Elks Lodge #1052 Hosts Flag Day Service

The ceremony honoring the American flag was presented by the Bemidji Elks Lodge #1052 and was followed by a Flag Retirement Ceremony, conducted by the Bemidji American Legion Post #14. The Elks prompted President Woodrow Wilson to recognize the Order’s observance of Flag Day for its patriotic expression. But it...
Holtville, CAholtvilletribune.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Post Cmdr. Reflects on Memorial Day

I would like to take a moment to comment on Memorial Day (May 31) held in Holtville, USA. It was truly a city effort to honor our fallen. The day began way before daybreak with planning by the city manager, Nick Wells. Mr. Wells put the program together using local volunteers with ties to our community.
Festivalnonpareilonline.com

VFW to host 100th anniversary celebration

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 11355 will host a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the organization’s start in Iowa on Friday. The VFW will offer food and drink for a free will donation from noon to 8 p.m. at Lake Manawa State Park pavilion six, next to the playground.
Militarymountainmedianews.com

VFW Post holds Flag Retirement event

[SUBMITTED PHOTO]On Memorial Day, May 31, VFW Post 1841 in Daleville hosted a U.S. Flag Retirement event at the post on US 220. It was well attended with 50 people present including two different Scout troops, who helped fold and burn the flags in procession. This was the most attended flag retirement event held at this post.
Elk Grove Village, ILDaily Herald

Meet the Elk Grove Village Auxiliary to VFW Post 9284

Since 1914, and with 107 years of committed service, the VFW Auxiliary is one of the nation's oldest veterans' service organizations. The Elk Grove Village Auxiliary to Post 9284 was formed in the early 1970s serving the community for over 50 years with the common purpose to improve the lives of veterans, service members and their families as well as our community.
Kittitas, WAdailyrecordnews.com

VFW service officer at Post 683 on June 16

A VFW service officer will be on-site at Post 683, 106 S. Main St. in Kittitas, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 16, according to a news release from the VFW Post. If you have questions or would like assistance with your VA claim, this is your opportunity to sit and visit with a specialist that can answer your questions and assist you with your claim. Give Commander Al Bragg a call at (509) 260-0534 to schedule an appointment.
Highland County, OHTimes Gazette

Flag Day observed at Hillsboro VFW Post

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 hosted an annual flag retirement ceremony Monday evening in observance of Flag Day. Participating in Monday’s proceedings were members of the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, the Highland County Veterans Service Office, and representatives from both the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution. Gary Duffield, president of the Highlanders Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, presented several awards Monday. Lt. Branden Jackman of Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District received the EMS Award; Highland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rocky was given the Law Enforcement Award; and Dep. Brett McMillan of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, though not able to attend Monday’s ceremony, will be given the Life Saving Award. Gerold Wilkin of the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard was presented with a five-year pin for his membership in the local SAR, and John Buskey was newly inducted into the ranks of the Highland County SAR chapter. Hillsboro VFW Post Commander Rick Wilkin said that next year the flag retirement ceremony rotates each between the VFW and AmVets Post 61 on North Shore Drive in the Rocky Fork Lake area. Shown are members of the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard during Monday’s flag retirement ceremony.