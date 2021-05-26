VFW Post 1913 hosting two Memorial Day services again Monday
VFW Post 1913 will be back to hosting two Memorial Day services Monday, though the schedule is different than what the community has become accustomed to over the years. The ceremony at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West will be first at 7 a.m. and Post Commander John Brame says that will be followed at 10 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery—with Kentucky Director of Veterans Services Alvin Duncan to be the featured speaker at both places.