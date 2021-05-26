The new American status symbol: A backyard that's basically a fancy living room

When I moved into my own place six months ago, I didn’t consider that having more cookware than cabinet space would be an issue. After growing up surrounded by people, food, and plenty of room for storage, having to think small for my own home didn’t come naturally. I got all my kitchen essentials and then had to find a way to store them properly, since my cabinet can only accommodate so much. With no room to hang cookware over the stove or stock them on a cart, kitchen cabinets and counters were all I had to work with. I searched on the internet for small kitchen solutions and found YouCopia’s StoreMore Expandable Cookware Rack, which creates a compact method of storing pans I hadn’t considered before.