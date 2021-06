Went out 8 miles or so this morning. Nice ride out. Chum. Shrimp. Fish. Had a good day on the water. Went to a sandbar after with the pupper (her first trip). Finished the day with a fish fry, hushpuppies and Ron Zacapa. Great day. The kind of day you wish for if you like eating mangos and drinking rum. Today is also my sons 19th birthday. Hes posing w Ruby who looks like the edibles just kicked in 🤣