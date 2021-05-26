Morris County Man, 36, Jailed On Sexual Assault Charge

Chester Police Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Morris County man has been jailed on a sexual assault charge, authorities said.

Jordan Hunt, 36, was arrested April 30 in connection to a sexual assault reported in Morris County in April 2018, a Chester Police representative told Daily Voice.

Hunt, of Chester, was taken to the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a mandatory appearance in superior court.

The victim was provided with additional resources from Chester Police.

