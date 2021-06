One origin theory is that COVID-19 escaped the Wuhan Institute of Virology and Senator Rand Paul has concerns that the same thing could happen in the United States. Fueling the idea that COVID-19 may not be naturally occurring is the fact that a lab that was studying bat coronaviruses is located in Wuhan, where the first cases were identified. Chinese officials vehemently denied the pandemic was the result of a lab leak, but the pandemic called into question whether the potential harm gain-of-function research could cause outweigh the benefits.