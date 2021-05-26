Orlando Health: Colorectal Cancer Screening Should Begin at Age 45, New Guidelines Say
Colorectal cancer cases among younger adults are rising in the United States. In 2020, 12 percent of those diagnosed with colon cancer were under 50. Colorectal cancer cases have been increasing in younger adults for decades, but the misconception remains that the disease only affects older adults. What is particularly concerning for oncologists is the frequency of very advanced cancers in younger patients.www.positivelyosceola.com