Wellesley High seniors join forces to clean up the RDF
It's inevitable as residents dutifully drop off their recyclables and garbage at the Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility that some amount of that stuff escapes. No matter how carefully you organize your receptacles or tie your garbage pages, some of that material is going to get loose, and scout about to land in a stream, forest, or someone's backyard. I've seen it happen on a windy day at the RDF, even when you go to toss a plastic bottle all of 3 feet into a dumpster.