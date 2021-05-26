Wellesley High seniors join forces to clean up the RDF

“Food” has become a buzzword on Wellesley’s campus over the past year. From the ongoing demands from WAMI and other student organizations to stop the College’s partnership with AVI Fresh to the recent announcement of the closing of Pomeroy Dining Hall, food and nutrition have been analyzed from all different angles. It seems like the only place these discussions cannot be found across Wellesley’s campus is the course browser ー the word “food” is listed six times and the word “nutrition” is not listed at all. Fortunately, Wellesley’s nutritionist can fill in some of those gaps in the curriculum.