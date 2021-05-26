Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark Valley, NY

Newark Valley Man Lands The Catch Of The Day

By Glenn Pitcher
Posted by 
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this week, Traci and I were telling you about the New York State Free Fishing Days, happening on Saturday, June 26th, and Sunday, June 27th. It's a chance to fish on any New York State fresh waterway for free and you don't even need a fishing license. My daughter,...

981thehawk.com
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NY
City
Newark Valley, NY
City
Owego, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing License#River Valley#Susquehanna River#Fresh Fish#Man#Landing#This Week#Daughter#Doughballs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Broome County, NYPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Algae Bloom Closes Beach at Greenwood Park

The Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services says Greenwood Park Beach is closed for now due to an algae bloom. The decision to close the beach during the miserable, hot, sticky weather June 9 was made as a protective measure as algae blooms can cause health issues like rash, respiratory irritation and intestinal problems in people and pets.
TrafficPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Do New York Drivers Have to Use a Signal in a Turning Only Lane?

If you’re in a turning only lane, do you need to put on your blinker? This stupid question has been the subject of many discussions between my boyfriend and me. I’m of the thought that you should use your turn signal, because why not? It takes very little time and effort to use a signal, and it certainly won’t hurt to use it. My boyfriend thinks it’s redundant. But he does it… now.
Binghamton, NYPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Can You Keep Chickens In Greater Binghamton Area?

Some of the topics my co-workers and I get into can get pretty weird. Maybe that's why those of us who are in the radio business are a bit strange to begin with. The other day, some of my co-workers and I struck up a conversation about rules of owning livestock in area municipalities. One of them was sure that if you live in Johnson City, you are allowed to have chickens on your property. I wasn't so sure that was the case.
Broome County, NYPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Broome’s COVID Vaccination P.O.D. at SUNY Broome Closes

It will be back to slap shots instead of COVID shots at the Broome Community College Ice Center. Broome County is saying goodbye to its mass vaccination site at SUNY Broome. County Executive Jason Garnar says the final second doses of vaccine will be administered by the end of the day June 9 and the site at the BCC Ice Center will close. The Democrat says after the last dose is given, Broome Emergency Services and Health Department officials will be packing up the syringes, vials, tables, curtain partitions and any other signs of the operations that began at the ice rink at the campus in the Town of Dickinson in January. He says by Friday, no one will know there was ever a vaccination site at the rink.
WildlifePosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Cornell Warns Deadly Deer Disease Knocking on New York’s Door

Cornell University researchers warn chronic wasting disease is on New York’s doorstep. Wildlife disease ecologist with the College of Veterinary Medicine’s New York State Animal Health Diagnostic Center, Krysten Schuler, says the fatal deer disease has increasingly plagued the state wildlife and agricultural agencies with no sustainable solution in sight.
Binghamton, NYPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton Flashback: Norman’s Market

We all have memories of our early days, the people we have met, the places we use to visit, so today I am going to flashback to Binghamton in the 1960’s and 70’s. Long before Walmart and other superstores, we had our local mom and pop stores (classic convenience) and our locally owned food markets.
WNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Tioga County, NYithaca.com

Tioga County Masonic lodges merge together

Masonry has been active in Tioga County as early as 1804, and various lodges throughout the County have thrived over the years. But with membership lagging over the last 10 to 12 years, several lodges have merged, keeping Masonry a viable benevolent, fraternal organization within the County. More recently, the lodges of Free and Accepted Masons from Candor Lodge #411, Spencer Lodge #290, and Tioga’s Smithboro Lodge #534, decided to merge. The newly formed Lodge has become Mount Olive Lodge #290, located in Spencer. A committee was formed, encompassing members from each of the three lodges, to work on combining the three individual lodges. From this, the decision was made to use the name of the oldest lodge in the county, that being Mount Olive Lodge.