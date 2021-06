Louisiana inches closer and closer to online sports betting freedom by the day. Out of a total of 64 parishes (districts), 55 of them voted on allowing sports betting for live-action games. Any residents of the nine parishes that did not vote in favor of the bill will have to place bets outside of their own district but are not restricted on a state level. Louisiana is one of several states in the midst of gaining sports betting legality, and DraftKings will almost certainly be one of the first sportsbooks to swoop in and assert themselves. It is also expected that DraftKings will double down in 2021 with DFS as well, considering it is already legal in Louisiana. While optimists think August or September might be when sports betting is officially legal, others have a bit less faith and think the first quarter of 2022 is more viable.