Pelicans Season in Review | 2020-21

By Jim Eichenhofer
NBA
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecapping New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball's 2020-21 NBA Season. Experience Four seasons (two with Pelicans) If you knew nothing about Ball as a player, but decided to examine his four-year NBA career by splitting it into chronological halves, it might be difficult to believe the same person produced each set of statistics. Over his first two pro seasons, Ball was a very below average shooter from the three-point stripe (32 percent) and foul line (44 percent). In his last two campaigns with New Orleans, the point guard has been near-elite from the arc (38 percent) and finished 2020-21 at 78 percent accuracy on free throws, the latter a gigantic leap.

www.nba.com
