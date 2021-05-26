Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon to Buy MGM Studio

By Associated Press
Posted by 
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (AP) — Online shopping giant Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde” and “Shark Tank,” with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch. Amazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company’s second-largest...

973thedawg.com
97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Imdb Tv#Hbo#Cnn#Amazon Video#Disney Tv#Disney Movies#Online Tv#Mgm Studio#Ap#Whole Foods#At T#Hgtv#Cnn#Food Network#Hbo#Epix#Mcdonald#Buying Mgm#Giant Amazon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
BusinessPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix's online store could help it take on Disney

As Fast Company's Mark Sullivan notes of the recently launched Netflix.shop, "Netflix has never gone large on e-commerce. And there’s a big market for entertainment-themed apparel and accessories. The trade group Licensing International said retailers sold $128 billion worth of the stuff worldwide in 2019. Disney, which has both an online store and a brick-and-mortar store in New York City, gets the biggest piece of that pie. Part of the reason for that is the timelessness of legacy Disney content—you know, Mickey Mouse and Bambi. But Netflix believes hits like Tiger King and Stranger Things might have some staying power, too. When Disney first announced its intent to launch its streaming service in the summer of 2017, it signaled that the race was on between Disney and Netflix, and that the true nature of the competition could be measured by whether Disney could become Netflix faster than Netflix could become Disney. In other words, one of Netflix’s greatest challenges is to branch out into other types of revenue streams like Disney does, which makes most of its money downstream from the actual content, through licensed merchandise and theme parks. Netflix may intend to build a similar type of ecosystem to make money from the franchises it’s created. But it’s taken the company a while to reach this step, while Disney moved quickly to get into streaming video and has made it a success. But Netflix also has some Disney-trained talent to help it get there." ALSO: Netflix's Halston unveils its 10-piece capsule collection inspired by the series.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Should I buy an Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablet?

If you’re looking for the best kids tablets around, it’s hard to beat Amazon’s Fire tablets: they’re cheap, they’re cheerful and they’re very capable. In fact they’re so cheap you could buy two for less than you’d spend on a single iPad. And the Kids Edition and Kids Pro versions...
NFLInvestor's Business Daily

Disney, Amazon In Race For Next Streaming Prize With 'Almost Nothing Left To Buy'

Disney (DIS) could boost its streaming fortunes with a deal for the coveted NFL Sunday Ticket as the industry's consolidation leaves few remaining prospects, according to an analyst. Disney stock rose. The streaming landscape is undergoing seismic shifts, with Amazon's (AMZN) takeover of the legendary MGM Studios just the latest...
BusinessWestport News

Amazon Prime Day: dates and offers

Are you ready for Amazon Prime Day? The e-commerce company revealed the date of the event. It will be held on June 21 and 22. With this, the company founded by Jeff Bezos returns to its usual dates, since last year it delayed the day of offers as a result of the pandemic.
TV Seriesc21media.net

Amazon, HBO Max buy Conversations

Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max are among six platforms and broadcasters to have pre-bought the BBC and Hulu’s forthcoming drama series Conversations with Friends. Adapted from Sally Rooney’s debut novel of the same name, Conversations with Friends (12×30’) was commissioned by BBC3 in the UK and Disney-owned Hulu in the US.
ElectronicsCNET

Toshiba Amazon Fire TV C350 series review: Alexa, what's on?

The C350 series from Toshiba gives big-screen, physical form to Amazon's Fire TV streaming system. From the fonts to the colors, if you've interacted with any Fire TV stick or other Amazon TV device, you'll be fully familiar with this television. As you'd expect, it leans hard into Alexa and has full Amazon Prime Video integration, but it also has other streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more.
Stockstipranks.com

Is Amazon Stock Worthwhile after the MGM Deal?

As far as mega-cap technology companies go, Amazon (AMZN) remains one of the steadiest long-term growth plays in the market today. Indeed, Amazon’s near-, medium- and long-term returns for investors are hard to beat, particularly given Amazon’s size. The fact that a company with a $1.6 trillion market cap is able to produce this kind of capital appreciation for investors consistently is hard to fathom. (See Amazon stock analysis on TipRanks)
RetailPosted by
WWD

Netflix Shopping Is Now a Thing

With merchandising such a massive part of the entertainment business, it was only a matter of time before Netflix would jump in with its own marketplace. Indeed, the streaming provider has its own store now with Netflix.shop, announced Thursday. According to the company, the shop acts as a way to...
TV Showsstreetauthority.com

Why Amazon’s Latest Deal Could Be Just The Beginning…

A couple of weeks ago, e-commerce giant Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) announced that it is acquiring MGM studios in an $8.5 billion deal. If you’re an Amazon customer, that means you’ll likely be able to watch James Bond or Rocky movies on your Prime video service (along with potentially thousands of other titles).
BusinessPosted by
CinemaBlend

Comcast Has Reportedly Stopped Funding Hulu Amidst Feud With Disney

As its competitors have acquired each other and introduced new pricing models, Hulu has remained relatively quiet over the past few months. It turns out, however, that behind the scenes, there’s reportedly been a lot more action going on, specifically between co-owners Comcast and Disney. In fact, Comcast has allegedly stopped contributing money to the company and is now, per reports, locked in a legal battle with the Mouse House to figure out how much the service is worth, as it may exit the partnership in 2024.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Streaming Amazon's Next Great New Frontier?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the ultimate disrupter, challenging and changing multiple traditional industries. It hasn't always been successful, but that doesn't matter. It has enormous cash coffers that is uses to invest in new ventures, and it can quietly shut down initiatives that don't work out, or keep pumping cash into them until they do. It has done all of these things.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend has come around, which means it's time to kick back and stream something new. We've rounded up the best offerings from HBO Max, Disney Plus, Netflix, and Amazon Prime to curate a viewing list for the weekend. Whether you're in the mood for an all-singing, all-dancing good time, or you want to chill with some relaxing scenes from classic Disney animations, or you want to catch up on the latest from Marvel Phase 4, this weekend has something for everyone.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Amazon Studios Movie Marketing Exec Christian Davin Exits

We first told you about Netflix and Warner Bros. marketing executive Christian Davin’s arrival at Amazon Studios a little more than a year ago, and now he is leaving, Deadline has confirmed. While Amazon has reorganized its marketing department ala a TV studio under CMO Ukonwa Ojo, who was hired...
BusinessPosted by
Bisnow

Developer Buying A Portion Of Tilford Yards For Amazon

Amazon could be using a site that was once a contender for its vaunted second headquarters as a distribution center. An unnamed developer is under contract for a portion of Tilford Yard off Marietta Boulevard for a potential last-mile distribution hub, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. Tilford Yard is a more than 290-acre inactive rail property along the Atlanta BeltLine owned by rail giant CSX. The site was among those the state pitched to Amazon in 2018 as a potential HQ2 site, the ABC reported.
EntertainmentPosted by
TheWrap

Amazon Studios’ Comedy Marketing Head Steps Down After One Year

Christian Davin, head of comedy marketing for Amazon Studios, is stepping down from his position at the end of this week, sources have confirmed to TheWrap. Davin has spent the past year overseeing marketing campaigns for Amazon titles like Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America” and Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which went on to earn two Oscar nominations. He was hired in April 2020 from Netflix, where he served as he served as VP of global creative marketing on films like “Roma” and “The Irishman.” He has also held senior marketing positions at Warner Bros. MGM and 20th Century Fox, the latter of which saw him work on the marketing campaign for the original “Borat” film.
Businessraleightimes.com

Will Amazon's purchase of MGM mark the end of Netflix's reign?

The ruthless war between the world's leading video-on-demand companies reached a climax when the Amazon acquired the legendary Hollywood studio MGM (Metro Goldwyn Mayer) in a deal worth US$8.45 billion. The sale of MGM on May 26 followed more than six months of negotiations. The American studio known for its...
BusinessNew Scientist

Amazon buying MGM is just continuing a 40,000-year-old media tradition

IN LATE May, Amazon bought 97-year-old movie studio MGM for $8.45 billion. Although that is a huge amount of money, there is something almost routine about the transaction at this point. MGM owns some of the rights to James Bond and a few other popular franchises, so there is talk about how big tech is about to ruin more nice things.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Buying Amazon Could Be the Smartest Thing You Ever Do

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) continues to gain attention as it sets sales records and opens new lines of business. However, due to its large size, many investors might wonder whether they have missed the boat on this consumer discretionary stock. Fortunately, thanks to a competitive edge in retail and other businesses, Amazon could remain one of the smartest investments for the average stockholder.