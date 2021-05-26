Cancel
Tulsa, OK

President Biden coming to Tulsa for Commemoration

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA (KOCO) — President Joe Biden is coming to Tulsa next week for the commemoration of 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre. A White House spokesperson confirmed that Biden will travel to Tulsa on Tuesday, June 1. The massacre took place May 31 and June 1 in 1921. The...

Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

"The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History"

From Marlin Lavanhar, a Tulsa Minister and Activist: A Series of Cartoons about the Race Massacre. Sen. Matthews: 'No Politicians' Involved In What Comes After Race Massacre Centennial Commission. By Matt Trotter • 22 hours ago. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has made a lot of headlines recently.
Oklahoma StateConnecticut Post

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Letter: Overturn HB 1775 and teach to the trouble

A decade ago, I moved to Tulsa to teach. Not long after, I learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre, arguably the most violent act of white supremacist domestic terrorism in U.S. history. With the event's centennial in a few weeks, the question remains: How best can Oklahoma move toward race...
Oklahoma Statekoamnewsnow.com

Oklahoma governor signs bill to extend early voting by 1 day

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma is making voting slightly easier, a contrast to other Republican-led states. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill that adds a day of early voting and makes changes to ensure mail-in ballots are received in time to be counted. Meanwhile, GOP-controlled states from Arkansas...
Oklahoma StateDaily Ardmoreite

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Live: Oklahoma governor to announce new workforce initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders say they are creating initiatives to get more Oklahomans back to work as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Following the withdrawal of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Kevin Stitt is joining Oklahoma Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to announce a new workforce incentive.
Tulsa, OKKRDO

Gifts arriving for church-goer whose feel-good story went viral

TULSA, Oklahoma (Tulsa World) — It seemed like a feel-good story had run its course. Then surprises started arriving in the mail. La Verne Ford Wimberly, an 82-year-old retired Tulsa Public Schools administrator, gained global recognition and acclaim in March because she was at the center of a story-gone-viral: She dressed in her Sunday best for a year’s worth of Metropolitan Baptist Church services even though she was watching services from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma Statepublicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma House Resolves To Support Israel As Strikes On Gaza Continue

With death tolls rising in Israel and Palestine, the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Friday voted to pass a resolution extending support for just Israel. "As a Christian, I simply must stand on the biblical foundation that Israel is the apple of God’s eye – His chosen people,” said Rep. Mark McBride (R-Moore), the resolution's author, in a statement. “Under the Abrahamic covenant, those who bless Israel will be blessed, those who curse her will bring a curse upon themselves. This resolution states that Israel has a right to exist, and the Jewish people themselves have a right to exist, and it condemns terrorism. I’m thankful for the support of my fellow co-authors and all those who voted in favor of this resolution. I feel the majority of Oklahomans are in favor of this as well."
Tulsa, OKokcfox.com

Gov. Stitt's PETA prank could pull millions into the economy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — By now you've probably seen how Governor Kevin Stitt responded to a PETA billboard calling him a 'meathead.'. The Governor decided to have a cookout right underneath it. It may look like a joke, but there's much more to the story and what lead up to...
Oklahoma City, OKJournal Record

Inhofe proposes $7.5M for police mental health training

Less than a week after a man who said he was mentally ill was killed by Oklahoma City police, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announced legislation that would boost mental health training for law enforcement. On Friday morning at the Tulsa Police Officers’ Memorial, the Republican senator told a small group...