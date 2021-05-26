RV Newbie? Let’s get this show on the road!

Beef is the family business at Tres Brisas Beef. Owners Jeni and Mike O'Callaghan have been running the boutique cattle operation since 2008. For Jeni, the importance of water was part of life growing up in Arizona. She skied on Arizona's lakes and mountains, paddled the Verde River and other waterways, and knows how fiercely water and land are connected to nourish us with excellent beef. Tres Brisas Beef is a family-owned and operated business. Jeni's parents, uncle, and grandparents ran the cattle ranch before she and Mike moved here in 2008. Jeni and Mike have a passion for the Verde Valley and the Verde River. Their goal is to produce quality, local beef. They recently partnered with The Nature Conservancy and National Resource Conservation Service to irrigate their pastures more efficiently and return more water to the Verde River. Jeni and Mike also pick up spent grain -- grain leftover from the beer-making process -- from local breweries, including Lumberyard Brewery in Flagstaff. That grain is fed to the cattle to help fatten them up and marble the meat before they go to processing.