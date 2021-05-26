Cancel
Participants Call for MEDS Silesia 2021

ArchDaily
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are looking for open-minded students and young designers for the 11th edition of MEDS Silesia Revival 2021 workshops. LOCATION: post-industrial Silesian region (Tychy, Katowice, Dąbrowa Górnicza) HOW TO APPLY?. Create an entry assignment concerning your own interpretation related to this year’s theme areas: ECOLOGY-REVITALIZATION-SOCIETY. There are no requirements on...

www.archdaily.com
