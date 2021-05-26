Participants Call for MEDS Silesia 2021

While many games generally have something at least somewhat meaningful to say about the world we live in (advertently or no), I often find myself a bit disconnected from the monumental settings so many protagonists are dropped into. Plenty of amazing games tell impactful stories about love, loss, hope, revenge, and so forth, but it's rare for something to dig at me in the small, deeply personal way that Chicory: A Colorful Tale has. And it's perhaps even rarer for that personal impact to be accompanied by the kind of fun, concise, self-aware, and encouraging little adventure that indie developer Greg Lobanov and his colleagues present.