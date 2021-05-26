Cancel
Albany, OH

Albany Council to meet June 2

Athens Messenger
 16 days ago

The next Albany Regular Council Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the meeting by using the following information:. Go to www.zoom.us. Click "Join A Meeting" in the upper right hand corner. Enter...

www.athensmessenger.com
#Albany Council
Nelsonville, OHAthens Messenger

Nelsonville Council rescinds vote removing Smith, restoring him to Council

Nelsonville City Council voted in a special meeting Thursday to rescind the removal of Council Member Greg Smith from his position, immediately restoring him to council. Smith was initially removed from Council after an administrative hearing in late February, in which the body unanimously found Smith to not be a continuous resident of Nelsonville, but instead a resident of neighboring Washington County.
Ohio StateWFMJ.com

Ohio voter rights group calls House Bill 294 'problematic'

Voting rights advocates and organizations gathered Monday virtually to share concerns about the Ohio GOP backed proposal that would make changes to the state's voting laws. They call a provision in House Bill 294 that would limit the number of days for absentee ballots to be requested by mail "problematic".
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Athens, OHAthens Messenger

Federal Communications Commission launches Emergency Broadband Benefit

Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) announced Thursday a new program to help build consumer awareness about the Emergency Broadband Benefit. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program's is a temporary benefit that will help to lower the cost of internet service for eligible households during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Households...
Athens County, OHAthens Messenger

Thoughts on Messenger article

In reference to a statement within the April 19, 2021 Athens Messenger article: House Republicans propose $2 million for Baileys Trail System in the state budget, "But because Athens County and City leaders couldn’t reach an agreement on how to fund the trail the timeline for its construction was upended,” does not accurately reflect the agreed upon development strategy and broad support the Baileys Trail System project has generated. The Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA), the council of governments managing and developing the Baileys Trail System in partnership with the Wayne National Forest, Athens Bicycle Club and other regional stakeholders, has the full support of members. The unified support for the Baileys Trail System is evidenced by elected officials service to the ORCA Board, as representatives of each governmental jurisdiction member.
Athens County, OHAthens Messenger

3 things to know

Athens County reported no new cases Friday. In Athens County, 5,204 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 58 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 64 active cases in Athens County. There are now 1,089,357 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 19,528 COVID-related deaths. 2.) Art...
Athens, OHWOUB

Athens Co. Confirms No New COVID-19 Cases For May 14

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County remained at 5,204 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after no new cases were reported Friday. The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the news on May 14, 2021. There are 64 known active cases in the county as of Friday...