Shaky Knees moves to October, announces 2021 lineup (The Strokes, Stevie Nicks, Run the Jewels)

The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh had planned to celebrate his 80th birthday last year with a three night stand at Port Chester's Capitol Theater in March of 2020. The pandemic caused those to be postponed a couple times, and they're now going to happen as this year's "Phil-o-Ween" run over Halloween Weekend. If you're still holding tickets for the original dates, March 13, 2020 tickets will be honored on 10/29, March 14, 2020 tickets will be honored on 10/30, and March 15, 2020 tickets will be honored at 10/31.