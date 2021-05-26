Cancel
Shaky Knees moves to October, announces 2021 lineup (The Strokes, Stevie Nicks, Run the Jewels)

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter cancelling their 2020 edition due to COVID, Atlanta, GA festival Shaky Knees has announced its return this year. It'll move to the fall, on October 22-24 in Central Park, instead of its typical May dates, and one of the planned 2020 headliners, The Strokes, returns for this year on Sunday (10/24). Stevie Nicks and Run the Jewels headline Friday (10/22) and Saturday (10/23) nights, respectively.

