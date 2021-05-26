LEGISLATIVE UPDATE

Over the past couple of months, I have used this column to share information with you some of the legislation we passed during the 2021 Regular Session, as well as some of the issues that our state is facing now. This week, I would like to take a break from policy and legislation to reflect on the importance of Memorial Day. In the fast-paced world we are in, it can sometimes be reduced to a three-day weekend that marks the start of summer. It does give us a chance to spend some time with our friends and family, and get some much needed rest and relaxation. However, it is above all else a day to remember something that we should never forget - the American soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.