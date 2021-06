Although we will have to wait a bit, it seems that they want to continue with the story of Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2. For a while we had already lost all hope of seeing Justice league 2 from Zack Snyder. But it seems that the project is not as dead as it seems. Although for now Warner Bros does not want to know anything about the director and actors like Henry Cavill Y Ray Fisher, it seems that the fusion with Discovery has caused the newly appointed CEO David Zaslav Think differently and you still see a lot of potential in these characters.