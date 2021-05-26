Cancel
CITY OF HELSINKI - COMPETITION TO TRANSFORM SOUTH HARBOUR’S MAKASIINIRANTA

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Helsinki today announces a competition that invites proposals for the redevelopment of Makasiiniranta at South Harbour, the last old harbour area to be transformed for public use in Helsinki. The initial period for participant enrolment - intended for operators in the construction, architecture and real estate industry - covers a six-week timeframe, open until 21 June 2021, with the inclusion of a new site for the design and architecture museum as a vital aspect of the land use plan along the city’s shoreline.

