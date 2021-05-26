CITY OF HELSINKI - COMPETITION TO TRANSFORM SOUTH HARBOUR’S MAKASIINIRANTA

From a giant teacup to a wave made of recyclable materials, the winners of the annual City Benches competition have just been announced by the 2021 London Festival of Architecture, which kicked off this week across the capital. Fun, imaginative and engaging, the structures were selected for their functionality that provides valuable seating space in the City of London, as well as their ability to make us smile. Part of the festival’s hybrid programme this year, which spans both physical and digital events, the benches are a summer staple that appears yearly in the streets of Cheapside and, for the first time in 2021, Aldgate.