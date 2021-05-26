Fright-Rags Releases the Most Excellent ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ Collection
Clothing brand Fright-Rags has revealed one of their latest merchandise collections — Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure! The brand specializes in officially licensed horror apparel and accessories. Among the items in the collection are new tees (including an adorable Zyggie Piggie design), socks, and, for the first time, a set of six custom guitar picks that come with a phone booth tin. The incredible artwork was done by Kyle Crawford, Justin Osbourn, and Matthew Skiff. The guitar picks were designed by Joe Guy Allard based on artwork by Kyle Crawford. Check out some of the designs below!www.nerdsandbeyond.com