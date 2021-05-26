Do We Need to Wear Masks at an Outdoor Barbecue?

ONLY 13 per cent villagers using masks in Bangladesh, as a study shows, comes with concern, especially amidst a surge in Covid cases and death in the past few weeks. The study that the United States-based Innovation for Poverty Action conducted on 600 villages finds that people’s tendency to wear masks, regarded as effective in containing the spread of Covid-19 and is prescribed by virologists, in villages is disparagingly low. There is also a growing reluctance among villagers, many of whom think that Covid-19 is a disease of cities and of the rich, at following health guidelines such as wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands with soaps. The study also shows that there has been a marked decline in adherence to the guidelines since June 2020 when the government relaxed the general holiday that it ordered on March 26 to contain the spread of Covid-19. The situation has remained so, as the study says, because of an underestimation of the spread of Covid-19 in rural areas, the absence of awareness among rural people and failures of government and non-governmental initiatives and oversight activities.