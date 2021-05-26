Cancel
Women's Health

Pregnant Shenae Grimes-Beech Is Battling Prenatal Depression: ‘Hit Me Like a Ton of Bricks’

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
 15 days ago

Sharing her story. Shenae Grimes-Beech has been battling prenatal depression ahead of her second child’s arrival.

OITNB’s Danielle Brooks, More Moms Share Postpartum Depression Experiences

“Given my anxiety, I was prepared for postpartum depression, but nope, prenatal depression got me and hit me like a ton of bricks,” the 90210 alum, 31, told The Bump on Wednesday, May 27. “Because I’ve had anxiety my whole life, I was so sure that I was going to have postpartum depression. That’s actually why I sought a therapist, because I was like, ‘Well, s–t, I’m already feeling crazy, what the hell is going to happen to me after the kid is born?’ I was terrified.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w7Nab_0aC3loLU00
Shenae Grimes-Beech Courtesy of Shenae Grimes-Beech/Instagram

The actress, who is already the mother of daughter Bowie, 2, explained that she experienced prenatal depression in both of her pregnancies.

“It was gone by the second trimester both times,” the Canada native told the outlet. “But this time, I think it actually kicked in even before I realized I was pregnant. And it actually surprised me both times. With the first, I didn’t know what was going on. I chalked it up to first-time parent fear, like, ‘Can I really do this?’ Those anxieties are real and totally normal, but this felt more serious and deep. The second time around, I knew I was capable of being a parent and I was excited. I really thought I would be in the clear. And sure enough, before I realized what was happening, there it was again.”

The Degrassi alum chose to open up about her experience so other moms would know they weren’t “alone in this feeling,” she added. “I think the guilt associated with both prenatal and postpartum is what leaves these things untreated, and leaves women feeling completely alone and isolated in their feelings.”

The YouTuber announced in February that she and husband Josh Beech are expecting baby No. 2 with a black-and-white maternity shoot photo.

“Here we go again!!!” Shenae captioned the Instagram slideshow. “We’re feeling incredibly blessed to be growing our family and this gift truly couldn’t have come at a better time. We’ve just settled into our new house, and it really feels like home now. Bowie is absolutely itching for a little sibling to play with and look out for. … Bring it on baby Beech No. 2! We’re ready for ya!”

She and Josh, 34, wed in May 2013 in England.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

