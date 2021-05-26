Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rebel Wilson Reveals Exactly How She Shed 60 Pounds

By Sarah Crow
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwJLK_0aC3lhAP00
Instagram/@rebelwilson

Rebel Wilson has lost a staggering 60 pounds over the past year, and she's not shy about sharing just how she did it.

In a new interview, the actor, who stars in the upcoming movie The Almond and the Seahorse, reveals the exact changes she made to drop the weight—and her plan is surprisingly simple to follow.

Read on to discover how Wilson shed the weight and is keeping it off. And for more on how your favorite stars slim down, check out Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Reveals How She Lost 38 Pounds in 5 Months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2obibJ_0aC3lhAP00
MEGA / GC Images

It isn't just intense workouts that have gotten Wilson to her weight loss goal—the star says that incremental changes in the amount of exercise she gets on a daily basis have been instrumental to her weight loss.

"Obviously, I have access to some amazing high-tech treatments, but what I learned is it's really the little things that I do every day that make a difference," she tells InStyle.

"Anyone can go on walks and drink more water and do little, consistent things that'll improve their lives."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gBod_0aC3lhAP00
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for La Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco

Wilson has found a calorie-free way to treat herself: with designer clothing and accessories.

"I just bought a Yves Saint Laurent handbag after finishing The Almond and the Seahorse because I'm trying to be healthier and treat myself with things that are not food anymore," she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUgqq_0aC3lhAP00
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Instead of waiting until the evening to squeeze in a workout, Wilson is now starting her day with exercise.

While shooting The Almond and the Seahorse, Wilson says, "Every morning I was up in the gym at the hotel working out for 90 minutes before a full day of filming. But that's just my life now."

For more celebrity health and fitness news delivered to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGe1j_0aC3lhAP00
John Shearer / Getty Images

Though Wilson may be proud of her weight loss, she says she wishes she'd tried to get healthier before.

"Now that I know I can do it, sometimes I feel sad that I didn't do it earlier. Maybe I should have tried when I was 30, not 40. But everybody's journey is different, and it's not a race or competition."

For more celeb weight loss news, check out Rob Lowe Reveals the Exact Diet and Exercise Routine That Keeps Him Fit.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Ree Drummond
Person
Rebel Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Exercise#Handbag#Actor#Movie Stars#Interview Stars#Seahorse#Pioneer Woman#Weight#Intense Workouts#Discover#Consistent Things#Shed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health & Fitness
News Break
Celebrities
Related
FitnessPosted by
92.9 NIN

Here’s Exactly How to Follow Rebel Wilson’s Diet, Called The Mayr Method

When Rebel Wilson posted from a private jet on her way to Palm Beach Florida this past Memorial Day Weekend, the photo garnered nearly five thousand comments in favor of her glammed-up appearance, and svelte new figure. She was wearing a fitted black off-the-shoulder top and biker-style shorts but it was her tiny waist and slimmed down body that really had fans going wild. Her followers commented everything from "hot girl summer 🔥🔥🔥" to "you looked amazing before but now you're too hot to handle," and some asked about her diet since everyone is curious to know exactly how the star lost 60 pounds since last January 2020. Whatever she was doing we wanted to know since Rebel is looking strong, happy, and healthy. Here's everything you need to know about her diet and how to make it even healthier with plant-based protein. For details on her self-love message read this.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson delivers happy news with inspiring message

It’s been a long time coming but Rebel Wilson was delighted to be able to deliver some incredible news to fans via social media on Friday. The Bridesmaids actress sealed her new career as a children’s book author as she announced Bella the Brave's release date on Instagram. Rebel showcased...
Celebritiestheclevelandamerican.com

Rebel Wilson regrets not losing weight sooner

Maverick Melanie Elizabeth Wilson (imagined Melanie Elizabeth Bownds; 2 March 1980) is an Australian performer, comedian, creator, craftsman, and producer. In the wake of proceeding onward from the Australian Theater for Young People in 2003, Wilson fired appearance up as Toula in the SBS parody game plan Pizza (2003–2007, 2019) and later appeared in the sketch spoof course of action The Wedge (2006–2007).
DietsPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Want to Try Rebel Wilson’s Diet? Here’s the Secret, and Exactly What to Eat

Rebel Wilson lost more than 60 pounds during her "Year of Health" by following a diet called the Mayr Method, which is based on healthy vegetables, high-protein foods, and being mindful about eating, avoiding added sugars and stress-eating that leads to reaching for junk food. Here is exactly how to follow the method, which is a nearly 100-year-old approach to healthy weight loss that combines smaller portions, plant-based foods and walking for gentle but consistent calorie-burning every day.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Celebrity Gossip: Paul Walker, Emma Stone, Rebel Wilson and More!

PAUL WALKER’S DAUGHTER CALLS VIN DIESEL ‘FAMILY’: Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow is carrying on her father’s legacy. She posted a sweet shot of herself snuggling up to Paul’s Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel, and his daughter Similce, 13. "Family <3," the 22-year-old model wrote in the caption of her post, on which Diesel commented, "All love. Always … " Walker died in a car crash at age 40 in 2013.
Weight Lossfemalefirst.co.uk

Rebel Wilson: I'm sad I didn't lose weight earlier

Rebel Wilson feels “sad” that she didn’t lose weight earlier, although she knows being healthy isn't a "race or competition" because "everybody's journey is different". Rebel Wilson feels “sad” that she didn’t lose weight earlier. The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star shed 60 lbs after prioritising her health and wellbeing in 2020,...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Brooke Burke Reveals She's Had Trouble Staying Fit Amid Pandemic: "Fitness Can Be Boring"

If you've had trouble sticking to your fitness routine amid the COVID-19 pandemic, you're far from alone. Despite having personal trainers and home gyms at their disposal, even celebrities have found it challenging to stay fit—and fitness expert, TV personality, and actor Brooke Burke is no exception. In an exclusive interview with Eat This, Not That!, Burke opens up about her relatable struggle to stay motivated over the past year.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Rebel Wilson power poses in zip-up swimsuit on beach

Rebel Wilson proudly showed off her trim new figure in a zip-up swimsuit. The "Pitch Perfect" actress, 41, power posed while in the one-piece on the beach in Florida over the weekend. She paired the navy blue suit with a light blue hat and sunglasses. "Palm Beach-ing," she captioned the...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Raven-Symoné Reveals How She Lost 28 Pounds In New Video

Raven-Symoné hasn't let the pandemic get in the way of her healthy living efforts. The actor and former host of The View took to Instagram to share the latest on her "Pounds Down" journey with her fans, revealing some of the steps she took to achieve her impressive weight loss.
Wilson, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

How Rebel Wilson Lost 60 Pounds: Her Diet, Exercise & Message of Self-Love

Rebel Wilson used to think of her weight as an asset in her comedic acting. When she played the character Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect films, she could use her girth and size to bring extra silliness to the character's movements. In the past year, however, the actress evolved her thinking and decided to live what she calls the "Year of Health." She set out to feel healthier emotionally and physically and what began as a commitment to herself has led her to a shocking transformation.