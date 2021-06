Here come the last ones! My Ukrainian Queen and I listed lots 64 and 66 on Siena Boulevard for two new construction homes to be built in 2021. These flat lots are the last few remaining, so once completed, Siena Estates will finally be built out! It's been a long haul for this gated community, since we originally sold this development over five years ago to the current builder. Come take a look before these are gone too! Please call 417.527.8435 for Branson new construction homes for sale.