10:46 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Rd, in The Plains, for a well being check. Integrated Services reported that a client spoke to them on the phone and mentioned dying. Deputies made contact with the client, who advised they were not suicidal, just fed up with Integrated Services not helping them get prenatal care, and using well being checks to harass them. With no direct threats of self harm or criminal activity present, no further action could be taken at that time.