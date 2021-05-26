Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Elsinore, CA

Parachutist Gets Caught in Power Lines in Lake Elsinore

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA parachutist escaped serious injury on Tuesday after getting caught in a set of power lines in Lake Elsinore. A call came in at about 11:11 a.m. that a parachuter was stuck in the area of Mission Trial and Vine Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Arriving firefighters...

www.nbclosangeles.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Local
California Accidents
Lake Elsinore, CA
Accidents
City
Lake Elsinore, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA
Crime & Safety
Riverside County, CA
Accidents
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Accident#Crews#Arriving Firefighters#Fire Officials#Vine Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Menifee, CAValley News

Punctured natural gas line prompts road closure in Menifee

A gas main was punctured at a construction site in Menifee today, prompting firefighters to shut down a road. The rupture was reported about 9:35 a.m. in the area of Calle Tomas and Newport Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said several engine crews were sent to the location and discovered that workers at a development had inadvertently struck a two-inch diameter line, causing natural gas to escape. No evacuations of surrounding residences was ordered, but crews and Menifee police officers closed Newport for a half-mile going in both directions as a precaution, according to reports from the scene. SoCal Gas technicians were summoned to make repairs, which were expected to be completed in the early afternoon hours. The gas company offers free.
Indio, CAmynewsla.com

Flames Damage Indio Home

Flames damaged a home in Indio Saturday evening, displacing two people. The fire was reported at 6:10 p.m. in a 3,000-square-foot home in the 78800 block of Sunrise Mountain View, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The flames were out by 7:07 p.m., fire officials said. A firefighter was...
Bloomington, CARedlands Daily Facts

Bloomington woman dies in Jurupa Valley crash with UPS truck

A Bloomington woman died following a Saturday evening, May 15, collision with a UPS truck in Jurupa Valley, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. At about 6:37 p.m., the driver of a UPS truck was turning left onto Armstrong Road from Gail Drive when the truck was struck by a Toyota Corolla headed south on Armstrong Road at a high rate of speed, the Sheriff’s Department said. Responding deputies and Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire crews located the driver of the Corolla with severe injuries and she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Menifee, CAmynewsla.com

Fire Damages Home in Menifee

Fire Saturday damaged a home in Menifee. Firefighters dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to the 24800 block of Sunset Vista Avenue had the blaze contained at 8:20 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. Firefighters said they would be at the scene for approximately two hours for overhaul. No injuries were...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Menifee, CAmynewsla.com

Vehicle Flips at Menifee Intersection, Shearing Fire Hydrant

A vehicle overturned at a Menifee intersection Friday and sheared a fire hydrant, but the driver escaped serious injury. The crash was reported at 5:10 p.m. at Briggs and Simpson roads, according to the California Highway Patrol. Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location within a few minutes and...
Riverside, CAfoxla.com

Wild, dangerous off-road parties popping up in SoCal

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Exclusive undercover video shows huge parties being held in a wash beneath the 60 Freeway. It's off-roading meets music festival down in Riverside. But many of these wild parties have taken a dangerous turn, ending in gunshots and leaving some of the partygoers hurt. Live music, off-road...
Whitewater, CAmynewsla.com

Two People Injured in I-10 Crash Near Whitewater

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Whitewater Saturday, including one person who had to be freed from the wreckage by firefighters. The collision happened at 8:18 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 10 near the Whitewater rest stop, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person was...
Thousand Palms, CAmynewsla.com

One Dead, Two Injured in Thousand Palms Crash

One person died and two others were hurt Friday afternoon in a collision in Thousand Palms. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 3:07 p.m. in the area of Ramon Road and Vista Del Sol, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and...
Jurupa Valley, CAmynewsla.com

No Arrests Made During DUI Checkpoint in Jurupa Valley

No arrests were made during a driver’s license and sobriety checkpoint in Jurupa Valley, but numerous citations were issued, sheriff’s official said Saturday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint between 8 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday in the 9800 block of Limonite Avenue. Of the 760 drivers...
Environmentmynewsla.com

Forecast of Strong Winds in Eastern Riverside County Prompts Dust Advisory

A windblown dust advisory is in effect Sunday through Monday morning in the San Gorgonio Pass area near Banning and the eastern Coachella Valley due to strong wind gusts. The National Weather Service is forecasting westerly gusts of up to 60 mph in the mountains and deserts until 8 a.m. Monday, triggering the dust advisory.
Jurupa Valley, CAFontana Herald News

Man is arrested for allegedly vandalizing Catholic church

A man who allegedly vandalized a church in Jurupa Valley was arrested on May 12, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident took place on May 6, when a suspect damaged and broke numerous stained glass windows and religious statues located inside Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the 9930 block of Mission Boulevard.
Jurupa Valley, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Man arrested in vandalism of Jurupa Valley church

A transient was arrested after stained glass windows and a statue of a saint were vandalized at a church in Jurupa Valley, officials said. Riverside County sheriff’s investigators said they recognized 30-year-old Michael Dudek from surveillance video. He was apprehended Wednesday, May 12, after being found in an abandoned home.
Moreno Valley, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Suspect arrested in connection with fatal Moreno Valley hit-and-run

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Moreno Valley in February, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said Friday, May 14. Investigators identified a possible suspect involved in the crash and served a search warrant at a Moreno Valley...