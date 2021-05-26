Skilled Nursing Woes, Disruption Create Senior Living Opportunities

As the baby boomer generation ages in the coming years, demand for private-pay senior living is expected to soar—but so too is demand for at-home care. Recognizing this, many independent living and assisted living companies are taking a closer look than ever before at the opportunity and risks in expanding their services to include private-pay personal care in people’s homes. Some see tremendous upside, as this part of the care continuum could become a $25 billion market within three years.