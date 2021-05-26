Skilled Nursing Woes, Disruption Create Senior Living Opportunities

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Scott J. Lampert, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General (“HHS-OIG”), announced today that the United States has filed a civil healthcare fraud lawsuit against ISSAC LAUFER, TAMI WHITNEY, MONTCLAIR CARE CENTER, INC., EAST ROCKAWAY CENTER LLC, EXCEL AT WOODBURY FOR REHABILITATION AND NURSING, LLC, LONG ISLAND CARE CENTER INC., TREETOPS REHABILITATION & CARE CENTER LLC, SUTTON PARK CENTER FOR NURSING & REHABILITATION, LLC, SUFFOLK RESTORATIVE THERAPY & NURSING, LLC, OASIS REHABILITATION AND NURSING, LLC, FOREST MANOR CARE CENTER, INC., SURGE REHABILITATION & NURSING LLC, QUANTUM REHABILITATION & NURSING LLC, and PARAGON MANAGEMENT SNF LLC (collectively the “Defendants”). The lawsuit seeks damages and civil penalties under the False Claims Act for fraudulently billing Medicare for unreasonable and unnecessary services provided to patients at eleven skilled nursing facilities located in New York (the “Facilities”).