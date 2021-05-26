Cancel
TV Series

Netflix's The Sandman Casts Death, Johanna Constantine and More DC Characters

By Jesse Schedeen
IGN
 16 days ago

The cast of Netflix's live-action The Sandman series has just grown significantly. Today the streamer revealed a number of new actors joining the ranks of this DC Comics adaptation, including Cruella's Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine and comedian Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven.

www.ign.com
