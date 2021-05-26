Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Lawsuit Dismissed After Woman Is Buried Alive on Maryland Beach

By Associated Press
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lawsuit surrounding the death of a woman who was accidentally buried alive on a Maryland beach by a tractor has been dismissed from federal court. The Daily Times reports that attorneys representing Ocean City and the victim's mother filed a joint motion Tuesday stipulating the dismissal of the claims with prejudice. It doesn’t say whether there was a settlement, but documents filed earlier this year stated both parties had made “substantial progress toward resolution” and were hopeful the matter could be resolved soon.

www.nbcchicago.com
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Ocean City, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buried Alive#Attorneys#Federal Court#City Police#Federal Police#The Daily Times#Harvard Medical School#Maryland Beach#Negligence#Daughter#Ocean City Officials#Suffocation#Town Workers#Prejudice#Plano#Asphyxia#Sand Collapse#News4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Unmasked Man Denied Chicago Bus Entry Opens Fire: Police

An unmasked Chicago man denied entry onto a city bus faces attempted murder and weapons charges after allegedly firing shots at the vehicle, police said. Fred White, 37, was arrested Tuesday night after shooting at a Chicago Transit Authority bus on the far South Side, police said. White Just tried...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 212 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 456,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 212 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 2.51%, decreased by 0.01% since Sunday morning;...
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

The Latest COVID-19 Numbers in Montgomery County and Maryland

Since Friday, May 14, the Maryland Department of Health has reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County — 24 Saturday, 33 Sunday and 31 Monday. The county’s cumulative case count is 70,530. The county most recently reported that 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County as...
Maryland StateCumberland Times-News

State police moving into new barrack

CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police will relocate to a newly built Cumberland barrack on Wednesday. Troopers and civilian support staff were temporarily relocated to the Allegany County Emergency Operations Center at Mexico Farms while the barrack, at 1125 National Highway in LaVale, was built. The $12.6-million, single-story barrack includes an...
Maryland StateWBOC

Two Injured in Caroline County Apartment Building Fire

GREENSBORO, Del.- Two people are recovering from injuries they sustained in a fire that broke out at a Caroline County apartment complex. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Greensboro Heights Apartments on Dutchmans Lane in Greensboro. It took the...
Maryland StateTimes Herald-Record

Pilot flies from Middletown to Maryland to restricted airspace during Biden's visit home

A small aircraft that violated restricted airspace Sunday afternoon while President Joe Biden was in his Greenville home was intercepted by a military jet fighter. The Grumman AA-5 Tiger, whose co-owner lives in the Bronx, was flown from Middletown, New York, to Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday. The small aircraft entered restricted airspace shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, a U.S. Secret Service spokeswoman said.
Maryland StateCommercial Observer

Mission Autism Clinics Opens First Maryland Location in Silver Spring

Mission Autism Clinics, an autism therapy program, signed a 9,000-square-foot lease at 11921 Bournefield Way, a 46,000-square-foot, single-story, medical office building in Silver Spring, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Edge Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, DSC Partners, in the deal. The property is located within WesTech Business Park, a...