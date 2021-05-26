Vitali Abramov: Signs with KHL club

On Sunday, the Vancouver Canucks announced a three-year entry-level contract for their top prospect, Vasily Podkolzin. According to the Canucks, Podkolzin will be available to local media after the World Championships conclude. The tournament will finish up on June 6th, so we can expect to speak with Podkolzin and likely a translator in just over a week. For now, he is doing interviews in Russia and speaking about his time with SKA, Russian National Teams and also his excitement to try his hand in the NHL.