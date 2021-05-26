Vitali Abramov: Signs with KHL club
Abramov has signed with Traktor Chelyabisnk of the KHL. Abramov has been pretty productive in the AHL over the past two seasons, racking up 25 goals and 60 points through 74 games, but he hasn't been able to carve out a significant role with Ottawa, appearing in just four NHL contests over that span. The Senators do hold his rights for restricted free agency, however, and if they so choose, could retain them by sending Abramov a qualifying offer this offseason.www.cbssports.com