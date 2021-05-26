newsbreak-logo
Atlanta United 2, Memphis 901 FC battle to a 2-2 draw

LaShaun Williams
LaShaun Williams
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7ysn_0aC3kgB300
Atlanta United 2/Twitter

The Atlanta United 2 and Memphis 901 FC match on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Bank Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw. This match marked Robbie Mertz's ATL UTD 2 debut, while Aiden McFadden fired home twice for the second straight match.

In the game, ATL UTD 2 was able to control the tempo and defend well. Michael Salazar tried to net the ball in the 18th minute but Alec Kann was able to save his team by kicking the ball away.

Atlanta 2 scored first in the 28th minute via McFadden, who received Matías Benítez's 25-yard free-kick. John Berner was not able to do much.

However, Memphis equalized in the 45th minute. Mak Segbers passed the ball to Kadeem Dacres who then broke through Atlanta 2's defense.

Memphis continued to attack until finally, Laurent Kissiedou scored a tiebreaker in the 73rd minute. Atlanta, who was down a man after Jack Gurr was given a red card at the 84th minute, scored an injury-time equalizer. McFadden sent a volley and the scoreboard was once again even.

STATS:

  • Shots: 15-12 Atlanta
  • Shots on Target: 6-5 Atlanta
  • Corner kicks: 8-3 Atlanta
  • Fouls committed: 14-13 Memphis
  • Offside: 2-1 Atlanta
  • Possession: 65-35 Atlanta
  • Passing Accuracy: 87-75 Atlanta

SCORING SUMMARY:

  • ATL – Aiden McFadden 28’
  • MEM – Kadeem Dacres (Mark Segbers) 45’
  • MEM – Laurent Kissiedou (Kadeem Dacres) 73’
  • ATL –Aiden McFadden 90+3’

ATL UTD 2 STARTING LINEUP:Alec Kann; Bradley Kamdem Fewo ©, Josh Bauer, Caleb Wiley (Coleman Gannon – 62’), Jack Gurr; Chris Allan, Will Reilly (Darwin Matheus – 62’), Efrain Morales (Robbie Mertz – 45’); Aiden McFadden, Connor Stanley (David Mejia – 74’), Matías Benítez.MEMPHIS

901 FC STARTING LINEUP:John Berner; Andre Reynolds, Skylar Thomas, Zach Carroll, Mark Segbers; Francis Atuahene (Mitch Guitar – 62’), Laurent Kissiedou (Raul Gonzalez – 82), Dominic Oduro, Kadeem Dacres; Michael Salazar (Kyle Murphy – 62’), Dre Fortune

