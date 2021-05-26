Justin Timberlake among celebs investing in vertical farming company

Justin Timberlake visited Star Wars land at Walt Disney World for a family getaway with his son Silas, and shared a sweet video of them playing with light sabers. Justin Timberlake summoned his inner Jedi on a Florida getaway with his mini-me son. The singer, 40, shared a video with his six-year-old son Silas as they ventured to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World in Orlando, where they built their own lightsabers, and were later seen battling with them! “I don’t know who was freaking out more… me or my six year old,” Justin captioned his May 15 Instagram post. “This was the coolest. Big thank you to @waltdisneyworld for an amazing trip.”