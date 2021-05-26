Cancel
Justin Timberlake among celebs investing in vertical farming company

By ABC News
Justin Timberlake is putting his money into a high-growth sector -- literally. He's one of several celebrities who just invested in Bowery Farming, the largest vertical farming company in the U.S. What is vertical farming? It's a method of growing crops indoors in stacked vertical layers, using controlled environments to ensure optimal plant growth. It uses much less land than conventional farming and can produce a larger variety of simultaneous crops year-round.

