Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Foo Fighters & Rage Against The Machine headlining Boston Calling 2022

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Calling tells music fans to mark their calendars for next spring. The acclaimed three-day festival is excited to announce its return to Allston, MA next Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29, 2022. As the only major US music festival to officially announce its headliners for next year, Boston Calling shares that Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine are slated to top the bill. The two globally iconic rock acts will join a lineup of over 60 performers, including an additional headliner, all of which will be shared in the months to come. A limited number of early bird 3-day tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

themusicuniverse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headliner#Music Festival#Live Bands#American Fighters#Studio Album#Ma#Ticketmaster#North American#General Admission#Vip#Ga#Boston Calling 2022#Passholders#Boston Calling#Platinum#Boston Calling Events Llc#Crash Line Productions#Delta Air Lines#New England#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Cincinnati, OHmoversmakers.org

ICON music center announces Foo Fighters as opening act

Having confirmed their appearances atop the 2021 lineups of Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Bottlerock, The Foo Fighters will be the first band to kick off the 2021 concert season on the Outdoor Stage of new The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center on Wednesday, July 28. Special guest is Radkey. Tickets...
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

Foo Fighters announce headline US tour dates

Foo Fighters have promised there’ll be ‘many more to come’. The 25th anniversary Foo Fighters tour was one of the countless things which had to be binned thanks to the pandemic, but the band are hopeful of reemerging next month with a short run of US dates. Dave Grohl will...
Musictmpresale.com

Foo Fighters’s show in a city near you – presale code

The Foo Fighters presale code has finally been listed! This is a great chance for you to buy tickets to see Foo Fighters before the general public!. You don’t want to miss Foo Fighters’s show in a city near do you? Tickets will sell fast when they go on sale: during this pre-sale you can acquire your tickets before they are all gone!!
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Foo Fighters to kick off anniversary tour in July

June 1 (UPI) -- The Foo Fighters are going on tour this summer. The rock band announced new dates Tuesday for its 25th anniversary tour, which was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 25th - 26th Anniversary Tour will now kick off July 28 in Cincinnati. Tickets...
MusicPosted by
Fox News

Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters returning to the stage

Guns N' Roses and the Foo Fighters are returning to the stage this summer. Foo Fighters announced on Tuesday in a press release that the band is finally moving forward with its postponed 25th-anniversary tour, now called their 26th-anniversary tour. "FOO FIGHTERS FIRST U.S. DATES OF 26th ANNIVERSARY TOUR ANNOUNCED,"...
MusicJamBase

Foo Fighters Announce July & August 2021 Concerts

Foo Fighters confirmed their first headlining concerts since the pandemic began with the promise of “a crapload more shows to be announced.” The U.S. run currently spans July 28 – August 9, 2021 featuring Radkey as support. The band are slated to play their first show in front of a...
BicyclesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

FOO FIGHTERS Design BROMPTON Bikes For Charity

Last month, it was announced that a selection of the world's top music artists are turning bike designers to create a set of one-of-a-kind Brompton Bikes. The bikes, designed by artists including LCD SOUNDSYSTEM, RADIOHEAD, Phoebe Bridgers and RISE AGAINST are to be offered through Greenhouse Auctions in an effort to raise money for Crew Nation, a global relief fund launched by Live Nation to support live music crews affected by COVID-19 and the near total pause on concerts.
Musicforeveraltoona.com

Foo Fighters 6/9/21

Foo Fighters have announced a June 20th concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The show marks the first 100 percent capacity concert in a New York arena since March 2020. Tickets go on sale tomorrow — Thursday, June 10th — at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Foos posted a statement...
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Foo Fighters to headline full-capacity Madison Square Garden gig

Foo Fighters are to perform at Madison Square Garden later this month in what will be the first full-capacity concert in New York City since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Foo Fighters are to perform at Madison Square Garden later this month. The 'Times Like These' hitmakers will take...
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Foo Fighters will rock the grand opening of the revamped Amp

What better way to ring in a newly revamped stage than by blowing the roof off of it with the help of a legendary rock band? Summerfest apparently couldn't agree more, as the Amp will host Foo Fighters for its grand re-opening concert on Friday, July 30. The show will...
Milwaukee, WInbc15.com

Foo Fighters kick off AmFam Amphitheater post-COVID concerts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the biggest rock bands in the world will help the American Family Amphitheater kick off both its post-COVID-19 restrictions era and its Grand Opening Concert. Foo Fighters will come to Milwaukee this summer as part of its 26th Anniversary tour. Dave Grohl and company...
Musictheurbantwist.com

The Foo Fighters Have Announced The Dates For Their Rescheduled 26th Anniversary Tour In 2021

In recent months, music festivals around the United States have been quietly releasing their 2021 lineups, and many of them have one thing in common: a Foo Fighters headline set. Fans are wondering if the veteran rockers will reschedule their canceled 2020 tour after booking 2021 festivals including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, and Bottlerock. The Foo Fighters returned to the stage on Tuesday to answer questions about their postponed tour by releasing a schedule of upcoming shows.
MusicPosted by
Q 105.7

Underrated Foo Fighters: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

Foo Fighters are the preeminent rock band of the 21st century. Still, many rock purists seem to turn their nose at the group’s success. Despite a slew of platinum albums, radio hits and a reputation as one of the best live acts around, there are some people who remain unconvinced of the band’s merit. While much of the music-loving public celebrated Foo Fighters' inclusion in the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class, there was still a vocal minority who questioned whether the group was really deserving.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Alternative Rock Winners: MGK, Foo Fighters

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards brought together some of the biggest names in music on Thursday night (May 27). For the annual affair, which was hosted by Usher at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, your favorite alternative artists like Billie Eilish, twenty one pilots, Foo Fighters, and more received nominations at this year's event and the winners have finally been revealed!
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
KLAW 101

Foo Fighters Set to Play Oklahoma City

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters just announced a few summer dates here in the U.S., including a stop at Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City. The band had all kinds of grand plans for their 25th anniversary in 2020. Probably the coolest of which was their “Van Tour,” in which they were set to play the cities they played during their first ever tour. Of course, the tour was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.