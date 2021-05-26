Empire Super Sprints Join Big Block Modifieds At Brewerton Speedway Friday
BREWERTON, NY- Methanol breathing Sprint Cars and Big Block Modified thunder will headline racing this Friday, May 28 at the Brewerton Speedway presented by NAPA Auto Parts. Exciting high-speed side by side racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ will be the Winged Warriors Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints, 800 Horsepower Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman and the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites. The Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders have the night off.oswegocountytoday.com