Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brewerton, NY

Empire Super Sprints Join Big Block Modifieds At Brewerton Speedway Friday

By Contributor
Posted by 
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 15 days ago

BREWERTON, NY- Methanol breathing Sprint Cars and Big Block Modified thunder will headline racing this Friday, May 28 at the Brewerton Speedway presented by NAPA Auto Parts. Exciting high-speed side by side racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ will be the Winged Warriors Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints, 800 Horsepower Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman and the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites. The Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders have the night off.

oswegocountytoday.com
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
817
Followers
1K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Brewerton, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Racing#Car Racing#Auto Racing#Off Road Cars#Victory Lane#Ny Methanol#Napa Auto Parts#D Shaped Dirt Demon#Dot Foods#Credit Union#The Fleet Repair#Brewerton Speedway#Sportsman#Napa Auto Care Centers#Napa Facebook#Side Racing#Talent Sportsman Division#Top Five Point Standings#Home Turf#Thunder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Weedsport, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Sportsman Classic to Stream Live Via Weedsport Productions

WEEDSPORT, NY – This Sunday’s events at Weedsport Speedway, featuring the 75-lap Sportsman Classic, will stream live on the internet via Weedsport Productions. Coverage of the DIRTcar Sportsman, DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds and the NY6A 600cc Micro Sprints will begin at 5 p.m. EST on June 13, with an exclusive multi-camera viewing platform available for subscribers.
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Fulton Speedway Three-Wide Night This Saturday June 5

FULTON – This Saturday, June 5, the Fulton Speedway will be starting features with an exciting twist like the Indianapolis 500 and the Little 500 for Sprint Cars. All features will come to the initial green flag three-wide. Racing on the ‘Highbanks’ presented by Compass Credit Union and Syracuse Haulers...
MotorsportsPosted by
Syracuse.com

Billy Decker wins Brewerton opener; Stewart Friesen dominates at Utica-Rome

Veteran racers Billy Decker and Stewart Friesen each picked up a feature win Friday night when the Brewerton and Utica-Rome Speedways opened their 2021 seasons. Decker led a Gypsum Express sweep of the top two positions in the 35-lap DIRT big-block modified main event in the 73rd Brewerton opening day event. Teammate Larry Wight was second Friday night, with Jimmy Phelps, Chris Hile and Tom Sears completing the top five finishers.
Brewerton, NYspeedsport.com

Decker Edges Wight To Win Brewerton Opener

BREWERTON, N.Y. – Billy Decker narrowly held off Larry Wight to notch the headlining Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature win on Ingles Performance Opening Night at the third-mile, D-shaped dirt oval Friday. Decker led only the final two laps of the 35-lap main event, passing Wight on lap 34...
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers, May 7-14

Hole-in-one Kerry Zubrzycki, May 14, on the 155-yards seventh hole at Bellevue Country Club using a 9-iron. Witnessed by Kris Pagano, Meg Welch and Kate Hitchcock. Bill Kelleher, May 9, from the green tee of the 12th hole at Sunset Ridge using a 7-iron. Witnessed by Ed Hanover, Tom Costello and Terry Gilbert.