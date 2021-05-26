‘The Challenge: All Stars’: Jisela Said Production Had to Rescue Aneesa After Canoe Flip During Final

Now that we've seen Yes Duffy be crowned as the best of the best as the winner of The Challenge: All Stars, what comes next? Even more drama, of course!. The All Stars cast came together for one final true Challenge classic — the reunion — and it was filled with just as much drama as the season was. Just because they're all older doesn't mean they're really any wiser! We saw that proven time and time again this season and the reunion was no different. Just hearing all of them talk about how hard it was to handle communal living was hilarious because they weren't complaining about limited bathroom time or the close quarters. No, it was issues like Laterrian's "sleep eating," where he munches on Doritos literally while he sleeps, that woke Jisela up at night with his crunching. And there was actual footage shown of him sleeping with a giant bag of chips on his bed and him reaching his arm into the bag in the middle of the night. Laterrian, sleep eater. Who would have thought?