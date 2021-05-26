Cancel
‘The Challenge: All Stars’: Jisela Said Production Had to Rescue Aneesa After Canoe Flip During Final

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 15 days ago
MTV’s The Challenge fans adore The Challenge: All Stars, as it brings back fan favorites who competed years ago. Now, the first season is quickly coming to a close. And Jisela Delgado talked to the Challenge Mania podcast about her experience running the final — and how a few other contestants got serious help from production.

